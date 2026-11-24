Royal Enfield’s Motoverse has come a long way from being just a gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts. It is now a mix of new motorcycle launches, custom builds, riding experiences and a fair bit of organised chaos, all set against the backdrop of Goa. The 2026 edition is expected to follow that recipe, with a particularly important year for the brand’s expanding 750 cc line-up.

Motoverse 2026 will take place from November 27-29 at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa. There will be plenty to keep visitors occupied, but the prospect of a few important product announcements should have many enthusiasts counting down the days.

Motoverse 2026: Product updates

Himalayan 750:

Royal Enfield’s first motorcycle on its new 750 cc platform, the Himalayan 750, is expected to take centre stage. We have already seen the bike in the flesh and had our first taste of it in Sicily, Italy. It subsequently made its global debut at EICMA 2026, where Royal Enfield revealed the motorcycle and its specifications. Tap here to know all the specifications.

The one piece of the puzzle still missing is the price. Motoverse is expected to be the venue for the India price announcement, along with details about bookings and deliveries. For a motorcycle that opens a new chapter for the brand, there is plenty riding on that number.

Also Read: All-New Himalayan 750: 11 Firsts For A Royal Enfield

Continental GT 750:

There could be another 750 cc surprise waiting in the wings. The Continental GT 750 made an unexpected appearance at EICMA 2026, although Royal Enfield kept its technical details under wraps. The company described it as the most powerful motorcycle in its 750 cc line-up. Motoverse could give us a closer look at the bike, along with its India-spec details. A price announcement would be the icing on the cake.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Showcased At EICMA 2026, Gets Faired And Unfaired Versions



Could the Flying Flea Scrambler S6 get a price?

Royal Enfield’s electric plans could also get their share of the limelight. The Flying Flea Scrambler S6, the second model in the brand’s electric motorcycle portfolio, was showcased at EICMA 2026. The S6 first appeared at EICMA 2025 and was subsequently displayed in India.

Having already been shown internationally and in India, Motoverse 2026 may be where Royal Enfield finally puts a price tag on it, although it remains unconfirmed for now.

Motoverse 2026: Custom Motorcycles

And then there are the custom motorcycles. The grounds at Hilltop should once again be filled with machines that take Royal Enfield platforms in all sorts of directions. Special editions of existing models could also make an appearance, as has often been the case at the event.

Motoverse 2026: Plenty of action beyond the launch stage

Of course, Motoverse is about much more than new motorcycles. The event's appeal lies as much in getting out and riding as it does in seeing what Royal Enfield has been working on.

The Slide School Cup India will bring flat-track competition to the proceedings, while Himalayan Spirit will put participants' adventure riding skills through their paces. Slide School, Drift School and the GRRR Stunt Show will add to the spectacle, with plenty of dirt flying along the way.

MotoPolo, organised by Malle London, will offer a rather unconventional take on competitive riding. Then there is MotoShambles, which promises a string of challenges, including a trials course, Assembly Wars, Silent Sprint and Maze Chase. There will also be Ride & Surf and Ride & Yoga experiences, along with rides to Mayem Lake and Fontainhas.

