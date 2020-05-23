Royal Enfield Opens Unique Movable Dealership In Thailand

Royal Enfield has come up with a unique dealership in the area of Chiang Rai, Thailand, which is built using shipping containers and can be dismantled and moved to different places. It is a two-storey showroom and houses the complete portfolio of Royal Enfield motorcycles sold in Thailand. Royal Enfield entered the Thailand motorcycle market four years ago with its complete range of motorcycles. Thailand was the first South East Asian market where the Royal Enfield 650 twins were launched. Vimal Sumbly, Head, Business, APAC Region, Royal Enfield tweeted about the opening of the new showroom.

(The movable dealership houses the complete range of Royal Enfield motorcycles )

Royal Enfield Thailand is the company's first wholly owned subsidiary in the Asia Pacific region and the country also has Royal Enfield's assembly plant, which is a first, outside of India. The Thai plant commenced operations in June 2019. Royal Enfield opened its first dealership in Thailand in 2015 and currently it has nine authorised dealerships along with six authorised service centres in the country.

Recently, Royal Enfield announced a recall on 15,200 motorcycles across several overseas markets to fix a problem in the braking system in three of the brand's high-end models. These models are the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Himalayan. According to a statement by Royal Enfield, a brake calliper corrosion related issue has been discovered in a very small number of motorcycles in some specific countries. Upon investigation, it was found out that this corrosion is brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent formation of ice during winter. The affected motorcycles were recalled in the UK, Korea and rest of Europe.

