Royal Enfield will invest Rs. 1,000 crore over the next seven years in Tamil Nadu to expand the company’s electric vehicle (EV) product development, technology and manufacturing. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu state government to support this investment to accelerate its EV roadmap.

The company says this new investment will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for up to 500 individuals.

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“Tamil Nadu has been our home and the anchor for our engineering and manufacturing for several decades. This investment underscores our enduring commitment to the state, its world-class automotive ecosystem, and our vision for the future of electric mobility. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu for its continued support,” said B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Limited and CEO, Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield has four manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu, and the state is at the centre of Royal Enfield’s global operations, also being home to the brand’s head office and technical centre. Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield’s parent company, has a strong record of investment commitments in Tamil Nadu, having previously signed MoUs with the state government in May 2012, January 2019 and January 2024.

As of October 2026, Royal Enfield averages monthly sales of more than 1 lakh motorcycles with exports accounting for approximately 10 per cent of those volumes. The Classic 350 continues to be the brand’s highest-selling model. Royal Enfield’s EV vertical is called Flying Flea, with the brand’s first electric bike, the C6 being rolled out across several cities in south and west India, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune and Goa.