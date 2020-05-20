Royal Enfield Recalls 15,200 Motorcycles In Overseas Markets

Royal Enfield has announced a recall on 15,200 motorcycles across several overseas markets to fix a problem in the braking system in three of the brand's high-end models. According to a statement by Royal Enfield, a brake caliper corrosion related issue has been discovered in a very small number of motorcycles in some specific countries. Upon investigation, it was found out that this corrosion is brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent formation of ice during winter.

The corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in unusual braking sound, increased brake drag, and may impact braking action. While this issue has been reported only in a small number of cases, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action on the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles sold across geographies where certain salts are used to treat roads, and can potentially cause damage to the brake caliper assemblies.

The recall has also affected the Royal Enfield Himalayan sold in certain overseas markets

"This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea. With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required. In a later phase of the service action, as a preventive measure, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year," the statement from Royal Enfield said.

