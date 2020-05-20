Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Limited Edition Unveiled

We've been talking about a possible Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, a production model which will extend the Royal Enfield 650 family, with Scrambler design, and some more off-road ability. And now, there's one on sale, but with a catch. It's not for sale here in India, and it's built by a custom house for a Royal Enfield dealership in the Baltic nation of Latvia. The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, called the Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler, has been built by Moto Classic House for the Royal Enfield dealership in Latvia. But, only 10 of these Scramblers will be built and sold, and each bike has been equipped with genuine Royal Enfield accessories, as well as a few aftermarket parts.

Also Read: Analysis - Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Planned For Production?

The most noticeable change is the aftermarket side-mounted Scrambler-style dual-exhaust

Now, the first thing that hits you is that, the Interceptor MCH Scrambler doesn't look like a radical aftermarket custom job, with the designer and builder's imagination running wild. The MCH Scrambler is a sensible take on the base Interceptor 650 and remains as close to the stock INT 650 as possible, but with very distinct Scrambler design cues and modifications. The side-mounted high Zard Scrambler exhaust is the first thing you notice, and it has reportedly shaved off 12 kg from the Interceptor's 202 kg weight.

Also Read: Is A Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 In The Making?

Aftermarket exhaust is 12 kg lighter, and re-tuned ECU is said to offer more power

There's also a re-tuned ECU for better response with the new exhaust, and ergonomically, the slightly taller motocross-style handlebar will likely give better control, even while standing up on the pegs and riding. According to Royal Enfield Latvia, the MCH Scrambler is lighter than the original Interceptor 650, and more powerful, with improved on and off-road handling. The standard Interceptor 650 puts out 47 bhp of maximum power at 7,250 rpm with maximum torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. There's no mention of how the engine's characteristic has changed, if any, with the re-tuned ECU and free-flowing exhaust, but we expect throttle response to be punchier than the stock Interceptor 650.

The suspension set-up looks stock, but what the MCH Scrambler gets are fork gaiters, Michelin Anakee knobby tyres, and an engine bash plate

The suspension set-up though looks to be stock, with only fork gaiters added for some basic dirt use. There's no mention of any modifications or replacement to the standard 41 mm fork with 110 mm of travel, or the twin gas-charged rear shocks, so this is not built for hard-core enduro work, but can quite capably take on any mountain road with broken tarmac, and a rocky trail or two. But what has been added is a small engine bash plate, which will help protect the underbelly for use on some rough and rocky terrain.

The tyres are Michelin Anakee knobbies for off-road use, with a fatter rear tyre

The round headlight also gets a wire-mesh protection cover, and a small flyscreen will help get rid of some windblast, without looking out of place with the bike's design. Also added is a small luggage rack, to hook up a tailbag for a small off-road or mountain trail adventure. And the tyres are proper knobbies, Michelin Anakee which will definitely provide better grip and traction over the loose stuff. Tyre size on the custom Scrambler is 110/80-18 up front, and a fat 140/80-18 tyre on the rear wheel. The stock tyres sizes of the Interceptor 650 are 100/90-18 on the front and 130/70-18 on the rear wheel. Braking hardware also remains the same, with a single 320 mm floating disc on the front wheel, along with a 240 mm rear disc, with standard dual-channel ABS, which cannot be switched off.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler will likely be available only in Latvia for now, and has been priced at 9,380 Euros (that's around ₹ 7.77 lakh under current exchange rates). The standard RE Interceptor 650 is priced at 6850 Euros (around ₹ 5.67 lakh) in Latvia. There's still no word on an official factory Scrambler 650 from Royal Enfield, but considering the interest around a Scrambler on the 650 Twin platform, we won't be surprised if Royal Enfield has something similar planned, with some additions from the genuine accessories and aftermarket parts bin to make a true-blue Royal Enfield 650 Factory Scrambler.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.