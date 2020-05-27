Royal Enfield Will Continue To Sell Motorcycles With The BS6 350 cc UCE Engine

We exclusively told you that Royal Enfield is working on a brand new 350 cc engine platform which will feature on the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which will be launched towards the end of June 2020. Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, confirmed the same and also said that Royal Enfield will sell motorcycles with the new 350 cc engine and the old BS6 350 cc UCE motor side by side, at least for some time. In the latest freewheeling episode, Dasari gave us a broad outline of the Royal Enfield 2.0 strategy and one of the key focus areas will be capitalising on the strengths of the new 350 cc engine.

(The next new motorcycle launch from Royal Enfield will be the Meteor 350)

"The UCE or Unit Construction Engine that we have, called the UCE 350, that was a transformation point for the company! Beautiful engine, beautiful performance! Beautiful in terms of the elegance of the design, the elegance of the sound, all of that was very good. We were also getting feedback from customers, especially customers outside of India, to improve the NVH even more. We like the thump, we like the beat, it is like music to our ears but can you improve the NVH on it? So it is (the new 350 cc engine) is better in that sense, what is coming out now. But, there are customers who still want the old one. They say, no, I like the old one, it is music to my ears. I like the feel, I like the punch that it gives when I am riding it, so we actually converted the old UCE to BS6 also and that's also available and that's available for sale even now, even before this new one came in, so, we will have both," Dasari said.

The new and much improved 350 cc engine will see a single overhead camshaft instead of the push rods on the current 350 cc UCE motor. The new engine will be significantly smoother, offer better performance and will be cleaner as well. So far, there's no word on specifications and output of the engine, but it is expected to be more free-revving and refined than the UCE 350 and will offer better performance as well.

