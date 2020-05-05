New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Working On Multiple New Products

From the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Roadster, Sherpa and Hunter, the iconic motorcycle brand has a long list of products in the pipeline.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Royal Enfield is working on a number of new motorcycles to be launched in the next few years

Highlights

  • As many as 14 new product ideas were presented over the past year
  • Royal Enfield working on new products for the future
  • Several names like Sherpa, Hunter and Flying Flea have been trademarked

Royal Enfield has big plans to go on a product offensive once the current COVID-19 pandemic subsides. According to Simon Warburton, Royal Enfield's Head of Product Development, there have been many ideas about new products which could have been explored further for production. Speaking in a webinar, Warburton said that although the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the 650 Twins make up the bulk of sales across Europe, there are plenty of new bikes in the pipeline. In fact, Warburton revealed that Mike Wells, Head of Product Strategy and Industrial Design at Royal Enfield had presented around 14 new models to the team over the past year.

Also Read: What We Know About The Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Classic 500

Thunderbird 350X

Himalayan

Interceptor 650

Thunderbird 350

Continental GT 650

Bullet 500

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Classic Chrome

Thunderbird 500

be475e8o

The next new Royal Enfield will be the Meteor 350

With the ongoing lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Royal Enfield also has faced similar challenges as other auto manufacturers. In April 2020, Royal Enfield could manage to dispatch only 91 motorcycles. But even with revenue slowing down to a trickle, cash-rich Royal Enfield is not likely to be affected by the slowdown in sales, even if it's for a few months. Royal Enfield boss Siddhartha Lal remains unfazed and says the company doesn't need to react in a knee-jerk manner to the current challenges.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Files Trademarks For Flying Flea, Roadster

"If we have a few months of zero revenue, which is possibly the case right now; it's okay, we will survive. We're not hand to mouth anymore, like we were a decade ago, so we can invest tremendously in the future," said Lal. "We want to focus, to do less. It's not that we will never look outside of our portfolio, but we believe our opportunity is to grow Royal Enfield right now."

r4ikstn8

The Royal Enfield Himalayan could see a new variant with a bigger, and more powerful engine

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks Sherpa, Hunter Names

Royal Enfield's next new product will be the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350, a motorcycle which will replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, but will double up as a global product, and not just targeted at the India market. Then, Royal Enfield is also looking to extend ownership of motorcycles to include new riders, as well as female riders. So, a new platform, which is lighter, and more accessible, is likely to be introduced as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Concept KX Indicates New Brand Direction

0 Comments

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is due for a complete revamp, so a souped-up version, possibly called the Sherpa, is also likely to debut sometime in the near future. There are other names from Royal Enfield's illustrious history which have been trademarked, like the Flying Flea, and Hunter. The future will be extremely exciting, and the next few years will see Royal Enfield go on an entirely new product offensive. If the 650 Twins are any yardstick for performance, and quality, the future will be focused on well-rounded products, which will be developed with the goal of establishing Royal Enfield as a global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.36 - 1.8 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.37 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.78 - 2.4 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.68 - 1.87 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.65 - 2.86 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.81 - 2.92 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
Royal Enfield Bullet 500
₹ 1.86 - 2.07 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.81 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.13 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 1.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Operations At Its Plant In A Phased Manner
Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Operations At Its Plant In A Phased Manner
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
Select your City
or select from popular cities