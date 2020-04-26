Royal Enfield's New Motorcycle To Be Called Meteor 350 Fireball; Images & India Price Leaked Online

There have been several speculations regarding Royal Enfield's upcoming motorcycle. To be based on the new J1D platform, the motorcycle is likely to be a replacement to the Thunderbird 350. We have already seen some extensive spy shots of the motorcycle as it was spied during a TVC shoot. Now, a new set of images of the bike have been leaked and these are screenshots captured from the official online configurator. The leaked images revealed that Royal Enfield's upcoming motorcycle could be christened as Meteor 350 Fireball. Additionally, one of the screenshots disclosed the price of the motorcycle. Going by the screenshots, the motorcycle is likely to be priced at ₹ 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) which could include some accessories.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Undisguised; Confirms New Nameplate

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball motorcycle is likely to be priced at ₹ 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

The upcoming Meteor 350 Fireball motorcycle from Royal Enfield will sport a round headlamp cluster with LED DRLs, a twin-pod instrument panel, circular tail light, stepped seat and much more. Moreover, the company could offer the new motorcycle in bright shades similar to the one seen on the Thunderbird X. The images also hint that the company might offer a tinted flyscreen worth of ₹ 1,750 as an optional accessory.

Mechanically, the motorcycle will be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder engine sourced from the Classic 350. However, the unit equipped on the Meteor 350 will be a fuel-injection upgraded to BS6 emission norms. The engine will be tuned to make 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of power figures and it would be paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball will borrow the powertrain option from the RE Classic 350

For the suspension, the company could use telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties will be taken care by disc brakes at both the ends, assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard. When launched, the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball motorcycle will compete against the likes of the Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Jawa Forty-Two in the segment.

Source: Automobili Infinti

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.