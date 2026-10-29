Rs. 3,075 FASTag Annual Pass vs Local Pass vs Regular Recharge: Which One Is For You?

The right FASTag option depends on how often you use toll roads and where you usually drive. Someone who travels between cities every weekend may recover the cost of an Annual Pass fairly quickly. A person who crosses the same toll plaza on the way to work may benefit more from a local pass, provided they meet the eligibility conditions. And if you only take a highway trip every few months, paying toll charges through a regular FASTag balance may be enough.

From November 1, 2026, eligible private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a toll plaza will have another option: a concessional local pass. This adds to the existing ₹3,075 FASTag Annual Pass for eligible highway crossings. However, the two passes are meant for different travel needs. The Annual Pass is suited to people who use eligible National Highways and National Expressways regularly, while the local pass is tied to a specific toll plaza. Neither automatically replaces regular FASTag payments on every road.

FASTag Annual Pass vs Local Pass vs Regular Recharge

Before looking at the numbers, it helps to understand what each option covers. The price alone does not tell you which one will save the most money. Your usual route, the toll charges you pay and your eligibility all matter.

Feature Regular FASTag Recharge FASTag Annual Pass Local FASTag Pass Cost Depends on the tolls you cross ₹3,075 ₹1,500 or ₹3,000 Best suited for Occasional highway users Frequent users of eligible NHs and National Expressways Eligible residents living near a specific toll plaza Coverage Toll charges are deducted as you travel Up to 200 eligible crossings or 12 months, whichever comes first The specific toll plaza for which the pass is issued Eligibility A valid FASTag with sufficient balance Eligible non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans Eligible private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a toll plaza Main limitation Frequent trips can add up in cost Does not cover every toll road or every type of toll system Not available in certain situations, including where a service road or alternative road is available

The local pass costs ₹1,500 when the toll plaza is outside the municipal or local town area and ₹3,000 when it is inside. It is not a universal pass for every toll plaza near your home. You need to check the conditions for the specific plaza you want to use.

1. FASTag Annual Pass at ₹3,075: When Does It Make Sense?

The FASTag Annual Pass is worth considering if you regularly travel on eligible National Highways and National Expressways. Instead of having the toll charge deducted from your FASTag balance for every eligible crossing, you pay a fixed fee for the pass.

For the financial year 2026–27, the pass costs ₹3,075 and covers up to 200 eligible crossings or 12 months, whichever comes first. It is available for eligible non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans. The coverage is limited to eligible toll plazas, so you should not assume that it will cover every toll you encounter during a trip.

The biggest advantage is predictable spending. If you drive between cities frequently, the cost of individual toll payments can add up over the year. A fixed-fee pass can make those journeys cheaper once you cross enough eligible toll plazas.

How Many Toll Crossings Do You Need to Break Even?

The table below shows how many crossings it would take for the total cost of individual toll payments to reach ₹3,075. It assumes the toll charge shown applies to each eligible crossing.

Toll charge per crossing Crossings to break even Total toll cost at that point ₹30 103 ₹3,090 ₹50 62 ₹3,100 ₹75 41 ₹3,075 ₹100 31 ₹3,100 ₹125 25 ₹3,125 ₹150 21 ₹3,150 ₹200 16 ₹3,200

For example, if you usually pay ₹100 per eligible crossing, you would spend ₹3,000 after 30 crossings. At 31 crossings, the total would reach ₹3,100, making the ₹3,075 pass slightly cheaper.

At ₹50 per crossing, you would need 62 crossings to reach the break-even point. If you only make 20 such crossings in a year, your toll payments would total ₹1,000, so the Annual Pass would cost considerably more.

These figures are only a guide. Your actual savings depend on the toll charges on your routes and whether those crossings qualify under the pass. The 200-crossing limit also matters: if you use all 200 crossings before the 12-month period ends, the pass does not provide unlimited travel for the rest of the year.

What Counts as a Crossing?

How a crossing is counted depends on the toll system. At a point-based toll plaza, each eligible passage through the plaza counts as one crossing. On a closed toll system, where you enter at one point and exit at another, an eligible journey counts as one crossing.

This matters if you regularly use highways with entry and exit toll points. Check the rules that apply to your route before calculating your expected savings. A simple estimate based only on the number of times you travel out of town may not give you the right answer.

2. Local FASTag Pass: Is It Worth It for Your Daily Commute?

If you cross the same toll plaza on your way to work or during regular trips to a nearby town, toll charges can add up over the year. The new local FASTag pass, available from November 1, 2026, could help cut that cost if you meet the eligibility rules.

The annual fee is ₹1,500 for toll plazas outside a municipal or local town area and ₹3,000 for those inside. Unlike the ₹3,075 Annual Pass, the local pass works only at the specific toll plaza for which it is issued.

When Can You Save Money?

It comes down to how often you cross that plaza. At ₹50 per crossing, you would spend ₹1,500 after 30 crossings. If the toll is ₹100, you would reach the same amount in 15 crossings.

For the ₹3,000 pass, the equivalent is 60 crossings at ₹50 each or 30 at ₹100. These figures give you a rough idea of the cost, but check which journeys the pass actually covers before comparing it with your current toll spend.

Check These Rules Before Applying

Living within 20 km of a toll plaza does not guarantee that you can get the pass. You must meet the eligibility conditions, and the pass is valid only at the designated plaza.

There are other limits, too. The local pass is not available for tolls collected through a closed user fee collection system on National Highways or Expressways. You also cannot get one where a service road or alternative road is available.

If your daily route includes more than one toll plaza, factor in those extra charges as well. The local pass may reduce what you pay at one plaza, but you will still need to pay separately for tolls it does not cover.

3. Regular FASTag Recharge: Still Useful for Occasional Trips

A regular FASTag recharge does not come with a fixed annual fee. You add money to your FASTag account, and the applicable toll charges are deducted as you pass through toll plazas.

This is often the most straightforward option for drivers who do not travel on highways frequently. If you take only a handful of trips in a year, paying for an Annual Pass upfront may not make financial sense. The same applies if you do not meet the eligibility conditions for a local pass.

Regular recharge also gives you flexibility. You pay for the tolls you actually use instead of committing to a fixed amount in advance. The trade-off is that your total spending can rise if you start making more trips or regularly cross expensive toll plazas.

For example, if your annual toll spending is ₹1,200, a ₹3,075 Annual Pass would cost more than your current pattern of travel. If your toll spending is closer to ₹5,000 on eligible routes, the Annual Pass may be worth comparing against those payments. The important figure is not how often you drive in general, but how much you spend on tolls that qualify for the pass.

Which Option Works Best for Your Travel?

The following examples can help you narrow down your choice. They are illustrative scenarios, not a substitute for checking the eligibility rules and toll charges on your routes.



If You Drive Between Cities Every Weekend

The ₹3,075 Annual Pass may be worth considering if you regularly cross eligible National Highway or National Expressway toll plazas. Add up the toll charges for your usual return trips and estimate how many eligible crossings you make in a year. If your total would be comfortably higher than ₹3,075, the pass could reduce your spending.

However, make sure the toll plazas on your usual route are covered. A pass that saves money on one highway may not help much if most of your toll spending happens on roads outside its coverage.

If You Cross the Same Toll Plaza on Your Daily Commute

The local pass may be the first option to check if you live within 20 km of that plaza and meet the eligibility conditions. Compare its annual fee with what you currently spend crossing that toll plaza.

Do not calculate your savings using all your highway toll payments. The local pass is specific to one plaza, so tolls at other plazas will need to be considered separately.

If You Take Only a Few Highway Trips a Year

Regular FASTag recharge may be the better choice. Add up your expected toll expenses over the year and compare that amount with the ₹3,075 Annual Pass. If your spending is lower, there may be little reason to pay the fixed fee in advance.

You can still check whether a local pass applies to a toll plaza you use regularly, but there is no need to buy a pass simply because it is available.

If You Use Both Local Roads and National Highways

You may need to compare the options separately rather than expect one pass to cover everything. A local pass could help with regular crossings at one eligible plaza, while the Annual Pass may be more useful for frequent eligible highway journeys. Regular FASTag payments may still apply to tolls that neither pass covers.

The right choice depends on the routes you use, the tolls charged and the conditions attached to each pass.

Things to Check Before Applying

The first step is to check which pass fits your travel needs. The ₹3,075 Annual Pass covers eligible highway crossings, while the local pass is valid only at the toll plaza it is issued for.

Before applying, check these details:

Check your usual route. Note the toll plazas you cross regularly and whether they fall under the Annual Pass or local pass. Make sure you qualify. The Annual Pass is for eligible non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans. For a local pass, check the 20 km distance requirement and the rules for your toll plaza. Work out the cost. Look at your recent FASTag deductions and compare your yearly toll spend with the pass fee. Check the restrictions. The local pass is not available at plazas where a service road or alternative road is available, or for tolls collected through certain closed toll systems.

Check the applicable terms before paying, including the fee, validity and crossing limit. If you are unsure whether your regular toll plaza accepts the local pass, confirm that first rather than paying for a pass you may not be able to use. After that, you can visit the Rajmargyatra Official Portal or designated toll plaza to apply.

Choose the Right FASTag Option for Your Needs

There is no single FASTag option that works best for every driver. The ₹3,075 Annual Pass is worth considering if you frequently use eligible National Highways and National Expressways and your toll spending is high enough to recover the fee. The local pass may make more sense for eligible residents who regularly cross one specific toll plaza. For occasional journeys, regular FASTag recharge can remain the cheaper and simpler choice.

Before buying a pass, look at your actual travel pattern rather than choosing based on the headline price. Check how much you spend on tolls, which plazas you use and whether your journeys qualify. A few minutes spent comparing those details can help you avoid paying for a pass that does not suit your routes.