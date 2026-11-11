RTI vs Zero Depreciation: Which Car Insurance Cover Pays More?

Buying a new car is a big expense, and its value starts dropping from the day you take delivery. Your insurance payout also changes with the car's age. So, if your car gets stolen or damaged beyond repair a few years later, the amount you receive may be much lower than what you originally paid.

The same applies to smaller accidents. Even if your car only needs a new bumper, headlight or door panel, depreciation deductions can leave you paying a part of the repair bill. This is where RTI and Zero Depreciation come in. Both offer extra protection, but they help in very different situations.

RTI vs Zero Depreciation: What's the Difference?

RTI increases your payout if your car is stolen or written off, while Zero Depreciation reduces your share of accident repair costs. Here’s a clear breakdown.

Feature Return to Invoice (RTI) Zero Depreciation Main purpose Covers the gap between IDV and original invoice value Reduces depreciation deductions on replaced parts When it applies Theft or total loss Accident-related repairs Claim payout Based on eligible original invoice costs Based on the cost of eligible replaced parts Covers regular repairs? No Yes Covers theft or total loss? Helps increase the payout No additional benefit beyond the standard policy's IDV Typical age limit Usually up to 3-4 years Usually up to 5-7 years

Age limits, payout conditions and coverage vary between insurers. RTI generally covers the eligible original invoice value, which may include ex-showroom price, road tax and registration charges. Check your policy for the exact calculation.

What Is Return to Invoice (RTI) Cover?

When you buy a car, its insured declared value (IDV) reduces as it gets older. This is because of depreciation. If the car is stolen or declared a total loss, your standard insurance policy generally pays the IDV, not the amount you originally paid.

RTI helps cover this difference. It allows you to claim an amount closer to the car's original invoice value, subject to the policy conditions.

For example:

You bought a car for Rs. 12 lakh on-road. After a few years, its IDV has dropped to Rs. 9.5 lakh. If the car is stolen and cannot be recovered, your standard policy may pay Rs. 9.5 lakh.

With RTI cover, the insurer can pay closer to the original eligible invoice value of Rs. 12 lakh. That's a difference of Rs. 2.5 lakh.

What does RTI cover?

Theft of the insured car, if it is not recovered.

Total loss when the car is damaged beyond repair.

The gap between the applicable IDV and the eligible original invoice value.

RTI does not pay for regular accident repairs. If your car gets a dent or needs a bumper replacement, this add-on will not increase your repair claim.

Who should consider RTI?

RTI is worth considering if you have recently bought a car and want better financial protection against theft or total loss. It can be useful for expensive cars too, where the difference between the original invoice value and IDV can be substantial.

What Is Zero Depreciation Cover?

Every car loses value with age, and insurers account for this when settling repair claims. When a damaged part needs replacement, the insurer may deduct depreciation from its cost. You have to pay that deducted amount yourself.

Zero Depreciation cover reduces or removes these deductions on eligible replaced parts. It is also known as Nil Depreciation or Bumper-to-Bumper cover.

For example:

If your car meets with an accident and needs a new bumper, headlight and door panel. The total replacement cost comes to Rs. 1 lakh.

Under a standard policy, depreciation deductions on eligible parts could leave you paying Rs. 35,000-Rs. 40,000 yourself. With Zero Depreciation, these deductions are waived, so the insurer can cover more of the replacement cost.

You may still have to pay compulsory deductibles and expenses that are not covered, such as certain consumables.

What does Zero Depreciation cover?

It generally applies to eligible replacement parts such as:

Plastic and rubber components

Fibre parts

Metal body panels

Other parts covered under the policy

The exact list and depreciation rules depend on the insurer.

Who should consider it?

Zero Depreciation is useful if you own a new car, drive regularly in heavy traffic or want to reduce your share of accident repair costs. It can also make sense for cars with expensive replacement parts.

RTI vs Zero Depreciation: Which Pays More in a Claim?

Neither add-on always pays more. The payout depends on what happened to your car.

Let's look at two common situations.

Scenario 1: Your Car Is Stolen or Declared a Total Loss

Particulars Amount Original on-road price Rs. 12 lakh Current IDV Rs. 9.5 lakh Payout with standard cover Rs. 9.5 lakh Payout with RTI Up to Rs. 12 lakh Difference Rs. 2.5 lakh

In this situation, RTI offers a higher payout because it covers the gap between the IDV and the eligible original invoice value. Zero Depreciation does not increase the total loss or theft payout beyond the standard policy's IDV.

Scenario 2: Your Car Needs Accident Repairs

Particulars Amount Cost of eligible replacement parts Rs. 1 lakh Depreciation deduction under standard cover Rs. 35,000-Rs. 40,000 Claim after depreciation deduction Rs. 60,000-Rs. 65,000 Claim with Zero Depreciation Up to Rs. 1 lakh

Here, Zero Depreciation makes the bigger difference. It reduces the depreciation deduction on eligible replaced parts, while RTI does not apply to regular repair claims.

These are illustrative examples. Actual claim amounts depend on the insurer's assessment, deductibles, policy limits and exclusions.

Can You Buy RTI and Zero Depreciation Together?

Yes. You don't have to choose between the two. Many insurers allow you to add both to a comprehensive car insurance policy, subject to vehicle age and other eligibility conditions.

Having both gives you protection in two different situations:

RTI: Helps you recover more of the car's original value if it is stolen or declared a total loss.

Helps you recover more of the car's original value if it is stolen or declared a total loss. Zero Depreciation: Reduces your share of the bill when eligible parts need replacement after an accident.

If your car is new, adding both can make sense. You get protection against a major financial loss as well as everyday accident-related repair expenses.

Which Add-on Makes More Sense for Your Car?

Your car's age, value and driving conditions should guide this decision.

Choose RTI if your car is new, usually within the first 3-4 years, and you want better protection against theft or total loss.

if your car is new, usually within the first 3-4 years, and you want better protection against theft or total loss. Choose Zero Depreciation if you want to reduce repair expenses after accidents, particularly if your car is still within the insurer's eligible age limit.

if you want to reduce repair expenses after accidents, particularly if your car is still within the insurer's eligible age limit. Choose both if you want protection against both total loss and regular accident repairs, and the additional premium fits your budget.

Remember that insurers usually have stricter age limits for RTI than Zero Depreciation. If your car is more than four years old, you may no longer be eligible for RTI, although Zero Depreciation could still be available.

Which Cover Should You Add to Your Car Insurance?

RTI and Zero Depreciation are useful for different reasons. RTI helps when you lose the entire car, while Zero Depreciation helps when you need to repair it. If your car is new and your insurer offers both, having the two add-ons can provide wider financial protection.

Before renewing your policy, compare the extra premium, vehicle age limit, claim conditions and exclusions. The right cover is the one that protects you against the repair or replacement costs you would otherwise struggle to pay.