  • Home
  • News
  • Russia Limits Exports Of Noble Gases, A Key Ingredient For Making Chips

Russia Limits Exports Of Noble Gases, A Key Ingredient For Making Chips

Russia's export curbs could worsen the supply crunch in the global chips market. Ukraine was one of the world's largest suppliers of noble gases until it suspended production at its plants in the cities of Mariupol and Odesa in March.
authorBy
1 mins read
24-Jun-22 11:02 PM IST
Russia Limits Exports Of Noble Gases, A Key Ingredient For Making Chips banner

Sanctions-hit Russia has limited exports of noble gases such as neon, a key ingredient for making chips, until the end of 2022 to strengthen its market position, its trade ministry said on Thursday.
 

Russia's export curbs could worsen the supply crunch in the global chips market. Ukraine was one of the world's largest suppliers of noble gases until it suspended production at its plants in the cities of Mariupol and Odesa in March.

Exports of noble gases, which Russia used to supply to Japan and other countries, will be allowed only with special state permission until Dec. 31, the Russian government said on May 30.
 

The move will provide an opportunity to "rearrange those chains that have now been broken and build new ones," Deputy Trade Minister Vasily Shpak told Reuters via the ministry's press service on Thursday.

Russia accounts for 30% of the global supply of three noble gases - neon, krypton and xenon, according to the ministry's estimate.

Taiwan, the world's leading producer of chips, imposed curbs on exports of this product to Russia after Moscow sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"We plan to increase our production capacity (of noble gases) in the near future. We believe that we will have an opportunity to be heard in this global chain, and this will give us some competitive advantage if it is necessary to build mutually beneficial negotiations with our colleagues," Shpak said.

Related Articles
Russia Scraps Gas Pipeline Reopening, Stoking European Fuel Fears
Russia Scraps Gas Pipeline Reopening, Stoking European Fuel Fears
19 days ago
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
28 days ago
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
Moldova's Ex-President Calls For Snap Elections Over Gas Price
2 months ago
Russia Seeking Oil Payments From India In Dirhams - Report
Russia Seeking Oil Payments From India In Dirhams - Report
2 months ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh