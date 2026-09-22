Saudi Arabia’s New EV Brand CEER Unveils First Models

CEER, the newly established Saudi Arabia-based electric vehicle brand, has revealed its first production-bound models, the EXOBOT sedan and SUV. Both models were revealed at the CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC), marking the start of the brand’s planned vehicle portfolio.

The brand plans to introduce seven models by 2030, including mid-size and compact vehicles with different propulsion options. The company says its vehicles will be manufactured at its CEER Manufacturing Complex (CMC) in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

EXOBOT Details

The EXOBOT is CEER’s first flagship model and will be offered in two body styles: a sedan and an SUV. CEER says both vehicles have been locally developed with a focus on the conditions of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The EXOBOT range will initially comprise the First Edition and EXOBOT Plus. The First Edition will be available in both sedan and SUV body styles.

It gets an 850 bhp tri-motor powertrain producing 1,000Nm of torque and is paired with a 112kWh battery. The sedan has a claimed NEDC range of 670km, while the SUV has a claimed range of 560km. It supports DC fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes. Both models use an 800V electrical architecture.

The EXOBOT sedan is claimed to accelerate from 0-100kph in 2.1 seconds, while the SUV takes 2.4 seconds. Their claimed top speeds are 250kph and 210kph, respectively. In the future, the highest-specification version is expected to produce up to 1,095bhp and 1,500Nm of peak torque.

CEER claims that its Halo Cooling system can reduce the cabin temperature from 65 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius within 10 minutes under controlled test conditions.

In terms of dimensions, the EXOBOT sedan measures 5.26 metres in length, 2.1 metres in width and 1.43 metres in height. The SUV is 5.02 metres long, 2.1 metres wide and 1.69 metres tall. Both models feature a distinctive wedge-shaped design, along with styling elements inspired by Saudi architecture and culture.

The design also features a 2.4-metre-long windshield positioned at a 15-degree inclination. This feature is shared by both the sedan and SUV. The brand notes that it is the largest windshield ever produced for a private passenger vehicle. The EXOBOT also features 32 signature light bars inspired by the year 1932, when Saudi Arabia became a unified kingdom.

Interior And Features

The EXOBOT uses steer-by-wire technology and rear-wheel steering. Inside, it features a 48-inch curved 8K Digital Horizon Display, a 10.4-inch central control screen and an 8-inch rear occupant display.

The vehicle also gets a virtual voice assistant supporting Arabic and English, along with a connected smartphone application offering functions such as charging-status monitoring, cabin pre-conditioning and remote parking.

The EXOBOT will also offer ADAS functions, including hands-free driving support, automated lane changes and point-to-point autonomous driving on highways. Over-the-air updates will allow the company to add features and update vehicle systems remotely.

CEER’s Saudi Manufacturing Plans

CEER will manufacture its vehicles at the CEER Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City. The company says its localisation strategy will target 45 percent local material content by 2034, supported by a local supplier ecosystem.

With the EXOBOT sedan and SUV, CEER has now begun its planned expansion as a Saudi automotive brand. The company is expected to broaden its portfolio with additional models before reaching its target of seven vehicles by 2030.