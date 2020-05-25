Savic C-Series Electric Motorcycle Goes Into Production

Australia's first full-sized electric motorcycle, the Savic C-Series is expected to be completed and deliveries beginning later this year. The production of the Savic C-Series was hit by the COVID-19 global pandemic, but now it seems Savic is bacl in production with the company's first customer delivery scheduled this year. The Savic C-Series is available in three different variants, Omega, Delta and Alpha, with each model varying in specifications, equipment and performance. All variants and models will come with ABS, traction control, regenerative braking and riding modes.

The Savic C-Series Electric Motorcycle will be available in three variants with different performance specs and battery range

The top-spec Alpha comes with a 80 bhp (60 kW), 190 Nm electric motor with battery range claimed at 200 km on a full charge. Recharging times are quicker for the Alpha as well, with full charge coming in at between 4-6 hours. The Alpha will accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a kerb weight of 210 kg. The Delta is the mid-range variant with 54 bhp (40 kW) of maximum power, 140 Nm of torque and 150 km range from its battery pack.

The smallest option, Omega, is said to have range of around 50 km on a full charge. It comes with around 120 km claimed range, with 33.5 bhp (25 kW) maximum power and 110 Nm of torque. The Delta weighs around 170 kg. So far, there are no other details available, on availability, whether Savic will be exporting these electric motorcycles to outside Australia, or availability will be limited. The C-Series line-up was unveiled in November 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a spanner in the works, with components from China and Taiwan trickling down to zero due to the pandemic and lockdown. Now, it seems the Savic C-Series will see the light of day after all, very soon, and more details will be announced.

