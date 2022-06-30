  • Home
  • News
  • Serbia's Vucic Says Agreed 3-Year Gas Supply Contract With Putin

Serbia's Vucic Says Agreed 3-Year Gas Supply Contract With Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 11:49 PM IST
Serbia's Vucic Says Agreed 3-Year Gas Supply Contract With Putin banner

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had agreed a new three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 

"I can not speak about the price now, all details will be agreed with Gazprom," Vucic told reporters. Vucic said that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.
 

Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.

Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

"Putin said to call him if I feel there is anything more to be discussed," said Vucic, Putin's closest ally in Europe.
 

Serbia, which aims to join the European Union, has come under pressure recently from Western countries to align its foreign policy with the bloc and impose sanctions on Russia.

In 2008 the Balkan country put its gas and oil sectors in the hands of Russian companies. Gazprom Neft and Gazprom together hold a majority stake in the country's sole oil company while Gazprom is majority shareholder in the country's sole gas storage facility.

Related Articles
Indian Refiners Pay Dollars For Russian Oil After Dirham Attempts Fail
Indian Refiners Pay Dollars For Russian Oil After Dirham Attempts Fail
1 day ago
Russia-Backed Indian Refiner Nayara Names Panicker As Chairman
Russia-Backed Indian Refiner Nayara Names Panicker As Chairman
2 days ago
Yellen Says Russia Offering 'Enormous Discounts' On Oil To China, India
Yellen Says Russia Offering 'Enormous Discounts' On Oil To China, India
2 days ago
U.S. Senators Want Secondary Sanctions On Russian Oil
U.S. Senators Want Secondary Sanctions On Russian Oil
2 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?