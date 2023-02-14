  • Home
  • News
  • SIAM: Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 27.7 Per Cent In January 2023

SIAM: Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 27.7 Per Cent In January 2023

Passenger vehicle sales in India stood just above the 2.98 lakh mark while two-wheeler sales stood at 11,84,379 units.
authorBy carandbike Team
3 mins read
14-Feb-23 04:05 PM IST
SIAM: Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 27.7 Per Cent In January 2023 banner
Highlights
  • Two-wheelers up by about 4 per cent year-on-year
  • Exports down in two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments
  • Cumulative passenger vehicle sales cross 31 lakh units in 10 month period

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers revealed that passenger vehicle sales in India for the month of January 2023 were the best ever recorded in the month. Domestic sales of passenger vehicles stood at 2,98,093 units for the month with utility vehicles outselling passenger cars. Sales were up 17.23 per cent over January 2022.

Within the PV segment, sales of utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars with a 27.7 per cent growth year-no-year to 1,49,328 units. Passenger car sales meanwhile stood at 1,36,931 units – about 10,000 more than January 2022.

CategoryDomestic SalesExports
Segment/SubsegmentJanuaryJanuary
2022202320222023
Passenger Vehicles (PVs)*    
Passenger Cars1,26,6931,36,93125,22631,002
Utility Vehicles (UVs)1,16,9621,49,32815,50524,527
Vans10,63211,8345022
Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs)2,54,2872,98,09340,78155,551
Three Wheelers    
Passenger Carrier16,59237,06137,91022,995
Goods Carrier5,8688,3461,24185
E-Rickshaw1,4163,188--
E-Cart302308--
Total Three Wheelers24,17848,90339,15123,080
Two Wheelers    
Scooter/ Scooterettee3,61,2993,76,03533,36930,256
Motorcycle/Step-Throughs7,43,8047,71,6213,41,4531,89,439
Mopeds35,78536,723144408
Total Two Wheelers11,40,88811,84,3793,74,9662,20,103
Quadricycle17249306
Grand Total14,19,35415,31,4474,54,9472,99,040

Three-wheeler sales meanwhile almost doubled in number to 48,903 units year-on-year though two-wheeler sales remained relatively flat with just a 4 per cent growth to 11,84,379 units. Scooter sales grew from 3,61,299 units in January 2022 to 3,76,035 units last month while motorcycle sales grew a minor 3.7 per cent to 7,71,621 units. Moped sales meanwhile grew a marginal 2.6 per cent from 35,785 units to 36,723 units.

Commenting on January 2023 sales data, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Passenger Vehicles again saw highest ever sales in the month of January and for the first time, it has crossed 3 million sales mark in 10 months, from April to January period. Sales of L5 category Three-Wheeler more than doubled in January 2023, compared to January 2022, while Two-Wheelers posted a marginal growth of just around 4% in the month of January 2023, compared to January 2022.”

CategoryDomestic SalesExports
Segment/SubsegmentApril-JanuaryApril-January
2021-222022-232021-222022-23
Passenger Vehicles (PVs)*    
Passenger Cars11,56,45814,36,7623,00,9353,47,291
Utility Vehicles (UVs)11,52,96816,18,9221,62,1721,98,980
Vans93,6991,14,1041,671317
Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs)24,03,12531,69,7884,64,7785,46,588
Three Wheelers    
Passenger Carrier1,33,4432,82,1864,16,4983,22,433
Goods Carrier59,73877,9688,7004,142
E-Rickshaw8,04921,321--
E-Cart9462,551--
Total Three Wheelers2,02,1763,84,0264,25,1983,26,575
Two Wheelers    
Scooter/ Scooterettee33,81,75343,61,3473,03,7713,40,636
Motorcycle/Step-Throughs75,39,69887,11,11934,03,82228,27,909
Mopeds3,99,6533,69,4078,6082,916
Total Two Wheelers1,13,21,1041,34,41,87337,16,20131,71,461
Quadricycle655134,1881,506
Grand Total1,39,26,4701,69,96,20046,10,36540,46,130

A strong buying sentiment also reflected in the cumulative sales for the current financial year with 31,69,788 units in the passenger vehicle segment – another first for the Indian market. Two-wheeler sales in the April 2022 to Jan 2023 window meanwhile stood at 1,34,41,873 units – up from 1,13,21,104 units in the same period a year ago. Three-wheeler sales also saw notable growth climbing to 3,84,026 units from 2,02,176 units.

Moving to exports, the passenger vehicle segment posted a 36.2 per cent growth to 55,551 units while exports of both two-wheelers and three-wheelers were down on a year-on-year basis. Three-wheeler exports stood at 23,080 units, down from 39,151 units while two wheeler exports shrunk by over 1.54 lakh units to 2,20,103. Overall exports for the month stood at 2,99,040 units as against 4,54,947 units a year ago.

Cumulative exports also displayed a similar trend with exports of passenger vehicles gaining year-on-year though both three-wheelers and two-wheelers posted a decline in numbers.

Related Articles
Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% YoY Growth In November 2022; Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 28%
Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% YoY Growth In November 2022; Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 28%
2 months ago
Indian Auto Sector Reports 6% Growth In October 2022; Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 29%
Indian Auto Sector Reports 6% Growth In October 2022; Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 29%
3 months ago
Passenger Car Sales Grow 91.86 Per Cent in September 2022: SIAM
Passenger Car Sales Grow 91.86 Per Cent in September 2022: SIAM
4 months ago
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
Government Says Global Auto Brands Are Looking For The Right Partner To Enter India
5 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift LXI (O)
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Swift LXI (O)
  • 55,585 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
4.65 LakhEMI starts @ ₹10,414
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2021 Hyundai
Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 16,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
7.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹15,665
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line