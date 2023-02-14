SIAM: Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 27.7 Per Cent In January 2023

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers revealed that passenger vehicle sales in India for the month of January 2023 were the best ever recorded in the month. Domestic sales of passenger vehicles stood at 2,98,093 units for the month with utility vehicles outselling passenger cars. Sales were up 17.23 per cent over January 2022.

Within the PV segment, sales of utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars with a 27.7 per cent growth year-no-year to 1,49,328 units. Passenger car sales meanwhile stood at 1,36,931 units – about 10,000 more than January 2022.

Category Domestic Sales Exports Segment/Subsegment January January 2022 2023 2022 2023 Passenger Vehicles (PVs)* Passenger Cars 1,26,693 1,36,931 25,226 31,002 Utility Vehicles (UVs) 1,16,962 1,49,328 15,505 24,527 Vans 10,632 11,834 50 22 Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 2,54,287 2,98,093 40,781 55,551 Three Wheelers Passenger Carrier 16,592 37,061 37,910 22,995 Goods Carrier 5,868 8,346 1,241 85 E-Rickshaw 1,416 3,188 - - E-Cart 302 308 - - Total Three Wheelers 24,178 48,903 39,151 23,080 Two Wheelers Scooter/ Scooterettee 3,61,299 3,76,035 33,369 30,256 Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 7,43,804 7,71,621 3,41,453 1,89,439 Mopeds 35,785 36,723 144 408 Total Two Wheelers 11,40,888 11,84,379 3,74,966 2,20,103 Quadricycle 1 72 49 306 Grand Total 14,19,354 15,31,447 4,54,947 2,99,040

Three-wheeler sales meanwhile almost doubled in number to 48,903 units year-on-year though two-wheeler sales remained relatively flat with just a 4 per cent growth to 11,84,379 units. Scooter sales grew from 3,61,299 units in January 2022 to 3,76,035 units last month while motorcycle sales grew a minor 3.7 per cent to 7,71,621 units. Moped sales meanwhile grew a marginal 2.6 per cent from 35,785 units to 36,723 units.

Commenting on January 2023 sales data, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Passenger Vehicles again saw highest ever sales in the month of January and for the first time, it has crossed 3 million sales mark in 10 months, from April to January period. Sales of L5 category Three-Wheeler more than doubled in January 2023, compared to January 2022, while Two-Wheelers posted a marginal growth of just around 4% in the month of January 2023, compared to January 2022.”

Category Domestic Sales Exports Segment/Subsegment April-January April-January 2021-22 2022-23 2021-22 2022-23 Passenger Vehicles (PVs)* Passenger Cars 11,56,458 14,36,762 3,00,935 3,47,291 Utility Vehicles (UVs) 11,52,968 16,18,922 1,62,172 1,98,980 Vans 93,699 1,14,104 1,671 317 Total Passenger Vehicles (PVs) 24,03,125 31,69,788 4,64,778 5,46,588 Three Wheelers Passenger Carrier 1,33,443 2,82,186 4,16,498 3,22,433 Goods Carrier 59,738 77,968 8,700 4,142 E-Rickshaw 8,049 21,321 - - E-Cart 946 2,551 - - Total Three Wheelers 2,02,176 3,84,026 4,25,198 3,26,575 Two Wheelers Scooter/ Scooterettee 33,81,753 43,61,347 3,03,771 3,40,636 Motorcycle/Step-Throughs 75,39,698 87,11,119 34,03,822 28,27,909 Mopeds 3,99,653 3,69,407 8,608 2,916 Total Two Wheelers 1,13,21,104 1,34,41,873 37,16,201 31,71,461 Quadricycle 65 513 4,188 1,506 Grand Total 1,39,26,470 1,69,96,200 46,10,365 40,46,130

A strong buying sentiment also reflected in the cumulative sales for the current financial year with 31,69,788 units in the passenger vehicle segment – another first for the Indian market. Two-wheeler sales in the April 2022 to Jan 2023 window meanwhile stood at 1,34,41,873 units – up from 1,13,21,104 units in the same period a year ago. Three-wheeler sales also saw notable growth climbing to 3,84,026 units from 2,02,176 units.

Moving to exports, the passenger vehicle segment posted a 36.2 per cent growth to 55,551 units while exports of both two-wheelers and three-wheelers were down on a year-on-year basis. Three-wheeler exports stood at 23,080 units, down from 39,151 units while two wheeler exports shrunk by over 1.54 lakh units to 2,20,103. Overall exports for the month stood at 2,99,040 units as against 4,54,947 units a year ago.

Cumulative exports also displayed a similar trend with exports of passenger vehicles gaining year-on-year though both three-wheelers and two-wheelers posted a decline in numbers.