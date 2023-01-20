  • Home
  Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

Simple Energy Inaugurates Simple Vision 1.0 Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

The plant will roll out the company’s Simple One e-scooter production for which was due to kick off this month.
20-Jan-23 04:52 PM IST
Highlights
  • Plant has annual capacity of 10 lakh units
  • Features in-house battery and e-motor manufacturing facility
  • Will employ over 700 workers

Simple Energy has inaugurated its new production plant, Simple Vision 1.0 in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu. The new 1 lakh square foot plant will be the company’s production base for the new Simple One electric scooter. Simple Energy originally launched its electric scooter back in 2021 with the company facing delays due to safety-related issues in the ensuing period. The company had originally commenced accepting pre-bookings back in August 2021 though final manufacturing is only commencing this year.

Also read: Simple One Production To Commence In January 2023

On this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “We started this journey four years ago and have reached a stage just one step away from production and deliveries. The inauguration of Simple’s first manufacturing unit in Shoolagiri, TN is a stepping stone for future expansion plans. Having the right and experienced talent has shown us the right path to churning out the best strategies in R&D and setting up a well-equipped plant that will commence the production of Simple One electric scooter.”

The new Simple Vision 1.0 facility has been built with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore and has an annual capacity of 1 million units (10 lakh units). The plant will also employ over 700 workers spread across a general assembly line, electric motor manufacturing, battery manufacturing, in-house vehicle testing facility and more.

