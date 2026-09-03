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Simple Wave Electric Scooter Full Prices Announced: 5 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 1.90 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Sep 03, 2026, 05:08 PM
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Simple Wave Electric Scooter Full Prices Announced: 5 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 1.90 Lakh
Highlights
  • Wave prices range from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Top-spec Wave costs Rs 45,000 more than existing range topping Konarc
  • Offered with four battery pack options; Up to 243 km claimed range

Simple Energy has announced the full price list for its new Wave electric scooter, with the range now stretching from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company had revealed the starting price at launch, but has now detailed prices for all six variants.

The Wave is available in three trim levels: Wave S, Wave and Wave+, with four battery pack options spread across the range. Here's how the prices stack up:

VariantBattery / DisplayPrice (ex-showroom)
Wave S2.2 kWhRs 1.10 lakh
Wave S2.7 kWh, LCDRs 1.40 lakh
Wave S2.7 kWh, TFTRs 1.50 lakh
Wave3.7 kWh, LCDRs 1.60 lakh
Wave3.7 kWh, TFTRs 1.75 lakh
Wave+5.0 kWh, TFTRs 1.90 lakh

At Rs 1.10 lakh, the entry-level Wave is Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Ather Konarc's Rs 1 lakh starting price. The gap gets considerably wider at the top, with the Rs 1.90 lakh Wave+ costing Rs 45,000 more than the Konarc's current Rs 1.45 lakh top-spec variant.

Also Read: Simple Wave vs Ather Konarc: Battery, Range, Performance, Features Compared

Simple Wave

The Wave's six variants give buyers plenty of scope to choose between battery capacity and equipment. The range starts with a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed 110 km range, while the 2.7 kWh and 3.7 kWh versions are rated for 132 km and 171 km, respectively. The range-topping 5.0 kWh battery increases the claimed range to 243 km (IDC range figures).

The Wave's electric motor produces a peak 6.4kW, while top speed is rated at 90 kmph. The scooter gets three riding modes – Ride, Eco and ECOX – with Sport mode offered on the higher variants.

Also Read: Simple Wave Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh; Up To 243 Km Range

Simple Wave 1

Simple says the scooter offers up to 70 litres of total storage, including a 63-litre underseat compartment, a 3-litre glovebox and a separate 4-litre auxiliary storage space built into the side panels. The latter is called Pill and comes at an additional cost.

The Wave sits on a tubular steel frame, telescopic front suspension and twin rear shock absorbers. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and gets a front disc brake and rear drum brake, with CBS as standard.

Also Read: Ather Konarc vs TVS iQube: Specifications Compared

Simple Wave 11

Depending on the variant, the Wave gets either a 7-inch TFT display or a 5-inch negative LCD unit. The TFT-equipped versions add Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GPS tracking, call and music controls, USB charging and OTA updates. Higher variants also get additional equipment such as traction control, regenerative braking, hill-hold assist, reverse and crawl modes, along with vehicle tracking. LED lighting is standard across the range.

Simple offers a portable 750W charger for the Wave and says 0-80 per cent takes about 2 hours 15 minutes.

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**Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.1 - 1.9 Lakh
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