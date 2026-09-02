Simple Wave Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh; Up To 243 Km Range

Simple Energy has expanded beyond its performance-focused electric scooters with the launch of the Simple Wave, its first family-oriented model. Designed specifically around everyday usage on the Indian motorist, the new electric scooter is offered in three variants and six configurations, with prices starting at Rs 1,09,999 introductory.

The Wave's biggest highlight is its focus on practicality. It offers up to 70 litres of storage, that includes a 63-litre under-seat compartment, a 3-litre glovebox and unique 4-litre auxiliary storage space in the side panels. The new side storage space is called Pill and according to the company, is an industry-first feature, adding useful extra space without requiring riders to open the main storage compartment.

Following table provides a spec-wise breakup of the variants and configurations:

Specs Simple Wave+ Simple Wave TFT Simple Wave EBN Simple Wave S TFT Simple Wave S EBN Simple Wave S EBN Battery 5 kWh 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 2.7 kWh 2.7 kWh 2.2 kWh IDC Range 243 171 171 132 132 110 Motor Power (kWh) 6.4 6.4 6.4 6.4 6.4 4.5 Colours 6 6 6 4 4 2

The Wave uses a tubular steel frame with telescopic front suspension and twin rear shock absorbers. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and uses a front disc and rear drum brake setup with CBS. Interestingly, Simple Energy has opted for a chain-drive transmission across the range instead of the belt or direct-drive systems which are more commonly seen on electric scooters. The scooter comes with three ride modes Ride, Eco and ECOX, while higher variants add a Sport mode.

With a 775 mm seat height and 175 mm ground clearance, the scooter has been designed with typical Indian urban conditions in mind. Its battery and motor are also rated IP67 for protection against water and dust. Charging options include a portable 750W charger, while the range-topping Wave+ supports fast charging, with a claimed 0-80 per cent charging time of 2 hours 15 minutes.

Depending on the variant, the Wave gets either a 7-inch TFT display or a 5-inch EBN unit. The TFT-equipped versions offer Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, GPS tracking, call and music controls, USB charging and OTA updates. Higher variants also add features such as traction control, regenerative braking, hill-hold assist, reverse and crawl modes and vehicle tracking. LED lighting is standard across the range.

Bookings for the Simple Wave are now open through Simple Energy's touchpoints, with deliveries scheduled to begin from the last week of September 2026.