Six 160 cc Bikes For City Commutes And Weekend Highway Riding: Unicorn, Pulsar, Apache & More
- The Honda Unicorn has a city-friendly engine and a forgiving single-piece seat
- The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers a lot of versatility with three different riding modes
- The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Pulsar N160 are two options with streetfighter designs
While a basic 100 cc or 125 cc commuter motorcycle may be fuel efficient, it runs out of breath quickly on open roads for longer excursions. On the other hand, larger 250 cc machines offer strong highway pace, but their heavier kerb weight and thirstier engines can make daily office commuting in city traffic far more demanding.
A good 160 cc bike, on the other hand, is light enough to handle congested city bottlenecks, and it also packs enough mid-range punch to cruise comfortably at 85 to 95 kmph when needed. There are many capable, practical choices in India’s 160 cc segment today, some of which we have mentioned here.
1. Honda Unicorn
Price Starting From: Rs. 1.16 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Unicorn (Only one option)
While younger riders might dismiss the Honda Unicorn’s conservative design and chrome accents as old-fashioned, five minutes in the saddle truly reveals why it’s always been an Indian favourite. At the heart of this bike is a 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 13 bhp and 14.58 Nm of torque, linked to a five-speed gearbox. The highlight of the Unicorn is the engine with its refined performance, producing near-zero vibrations at the handlebar or footpegs between 40 and 70 kmph.
It offers generous low-end torque as well, meaning you can move the bike in third gear alone at 25 kmph throughout the city, without any engine knocking. And on the highway, the Unicorn sits happily at 80 to 85 kmph. The long, flat seat is thickly padded, with high levels of comfort for the rider and pillion alike. But note that its soft suspension can float gently over high-speed undulations.
Key Features:
- Single-channel ABS with front disc brake
- Reliable fuel efficiency of around 50 to 52 kmpl
- Upright, fatigue-free commuting handlebar position
- Long, cushioned single-piece seat for rider and pillion
- Smooth 162.7 cc engine with counterbalancer technology
Who should buy it: Mature commuters and daily office-goers who value engine smoothness, plush seating comfort and low maintenance bills much more than aggressive styling.
2. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Price Starting From: Rs. 1.15 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Single-Channel ABS
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the most complete all-rounders in the 160 cc space. Its 159.7 cc oil-cooled, four-valve engine pumps out around 17.3 bhp and 14.73 Nm of torque in Sport mode, which makes it arguably one of the most powerful motorcycles in its displacement class. But what actually makes the Apache truly special is how adaptable it feels. It comes with three dedicated riding modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport.
In Urban mode, throttle response is tuned low to keep fuel consumption in mind, while Sport mode sharpens up the bike’s acceleration for open highways. TVS has also fitted it with Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology, which allows the bike to crawl forward in first or second gear in city traffic without needing any throttle input. Meanwhile, on the highway, the Apache feels eager and quick as well, accelerating cleanly to 100 kmph with an addictive, throaty exhaust note. The riding position is slightly sporty with a mild forward lean, yet it’s still comfortable enough for long weekend highway rides.
Key Features:
- Four-valve engine that produces a potent 17.3 bhp
- Three unique riding modes (Urban, Rain, and Sport)
- Available upside-down front forks and dual-channel ABS
- Glide Through Traffic (GTT) technology for easy city commuting
- Slipper clutch that prevents rear wheel hop on aggressive downshifts
- TFT display with Google Maps mirroring in latest top-spec variant
Who should buy it: Riders who want high-revving performance, cutting-edge riding electronics and agile handling without giving up everyday city usability.
3. Bajaj Pulsar N160 S
Price Starting From: Rs. 1.34 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant Pulsar N160 S
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 isn’t built on the foundations of the older Pulsars; it actually has a new-generation tubular steel chassis. Its body is tightly assembled, devoid of the rattling plastics that people often raised concerns about in the older models. The power for this motorcycle comes from an oil-cooled 164.5 cc four-valve engine that generates 18.2 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.
The new engine is noticeably more refined than the previous two-valve engine and is paired with an electronic throttle which now offers Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road ride modes, along with Crawl tech. Along with the familiar exhaust note which adds character, the engine has enough grunt to tackle city traffic without you having to downshift often. On the highway, the engine cruises at 90 kmph without sounding stressed.
The underbelly exhaust adds some needed weight, which lends the bike a neutral, predictable balance when attempting quick lane changes. The top-spec SS variant now offer a bigger front brake rotor, along with a 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring which offer better braking performance as well as more convenience from the tech.
Key Features:
- Balanced tubular steel chassis construction
- Digital instrument display with turn-by-turn navigation
- Top-spec SS variant offers TFT display with Google Maps mirroring
- Strong low-end torque delivery from oil-cooled engine
- Available two-channel ABS for confident wet-weather braking
Who should buy it: Riders who particularly want a muscular, planted streetfighter with punchy low-speed acceleration and modern tech.
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS Review
4. Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Price Starting From: Rs. 1.27 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Xtreme 160R 4V (Standard)
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163.2 cc air-oil-cooled engine that generates 16.86 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. All of this power is channelled with the help of a precise five-speed gearbox. A standout character of the Xtreme 160R 4V is its lightweight agility. Weighing roughly 149 kg, it feels feather-light to drive this bike between your knees. Slicing through gridlocked evening traffic requires very little physical effort, and the front end feels remarkably stable at all times.
Off the line, it pulls with urgency, reaching 60 kmph in under 4.5 seconds. On weekend highway jaunts, the suspension handles sharp road expansion joints fairly well, keeping the motorcycle stable up to 95 kmph. Although the 12-litre fuel tank is a bit smaller than what some competitors have, the energetic throttle response of the motorcycle makes every ride truly enjoyable.
Key Features:
- TFT display on top-variant, ride-by-wire with ride modes
- All-LED lighting package with hazard light switch
- Lightweight chassis that offers quick directional changes
- The four-valve engine with snappy off-the-line acceleration
- Premium 37 mm KYB upside-down (USD) front suspension on the top editions
Who should buy it: Urban riders who want an agile, lightweight motorcycle that can cut through city traffic with ease and return punchy low-speed acceleration.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review
5. Suzuki Gixxer
Price Starting From: Rs. 1.37 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Standard
Purists who value chassis balance and engineering refinement have always considered the Suzuki Gixxer a favourite. It uses an air-cooled 155 cc two-valve engine that puts out 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of torque, linked to a five-speed gearbox. And while these power figures appear modest on paper, the Gixxer has a highly stable body to compensate for the overall package it offers. Suzuki equipped it with thick 41 mm telescopic front forks and a wide 140-section rear tyre.
When riding over uneven road surfaces at 80 kmph, the front end never feels nervous. The wide handlebar gives the rider a lot of leverage, and the split seat is supportive to pillion passengers when you have to carry out longer journeys. The engine is delightfully refined and responsive, running smoothly across the rev range and returning an honest 45 to 48 kmpl in mixed riding conditions. It doesn’t have dedicated riding modes or a slipper clutch, but such nuances don’t diminish the Gixxer’s mechanical poise and confident cornering manners at all.
Key Features:
- Dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS
- Thick 41 mm front forks for high front-end stability
- Broad 140-section radial rear tyre for confident road grip
- Dependable Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine refinement
- Suzuki Ride Connect digital display with Bluetooth navigation on the Ride Connect edition
Who should buy it: Riders who appreciate solid high-speed stability, communicative chassis dynamics and proven Japanese engine reliability over fancy electronic gimmicks.
6. Yamaha MT-15 V2
Price Starting From: Rs. 1.65 Lakh onwards (ex-showroom) | Base Variant: Metallic Black
The Yamaha MT-15 V2 sits at the top of the 150 cc category if we’re discussing two factors: both price and performance. Borrowing its mechanical heart directly from the supersport R15, it has a 155 cc liquid-cooled four-valve engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The engine produces a segment-high 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm of torque, mated to a slick six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
The riding experience on the MT-15 V2 is lively. Below 7,000 rpm, it behaves like a docile city commuter, sipping fuel to deliver around 48 to 52 kmpl. But cross 7,400 rpm, and the VVA cam profile unlocks, unleashing a rush of top-end power that propels the bike past 110 kmph with ease. Also, the rigid aluminium swingarm and Deltabox frame allow it to take corners as a track bike does. Gold-anodised 37 mm upside-down front forks add a hint of added premium-ness, while standard traction control and dual-channel ABS are available to add to the overall safety suite. One thing to keep in mind, though: the pillion seat is tiny and strictly practical for short urban hops.
Key Features:
- Six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch
- Aggressive transformer-style LED projector face lamp
- Lightweight Deltabox frame with aluminium swingarm
- Two-channel ABS and Traction Control System as standard
- 155 cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)
Who should buy it: Bike enthusiasts who want serious high-revving performance, sharp handling and premium hardware, and who almost always ride solo.
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