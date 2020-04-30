Skoda Auto India Opens Online Bookings For The 2020 Superb

Skoda Auto India has kick started the bookings for the 2020 Superb in India. The car was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and then was scheduled to launch immediately post that. However, the lockdown brought an abrupt end to those plans and now the company has opened the bookings for the car online for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. Skoda had already opened bookings for the Karoq SUV and the Rapid 1.0 TSI and now the Superb too is available online.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director , Skoda Auto India, said: "We championed an online sales experience with the launch of the OCTAVIA RS 245. The results were astonishing, and the two hundred units of the RS 245 sold out in a jiffy! It has compelled the brand to extend the facility across its product portfolio. The move is apt and acknowledges the demand for a contactless experience."

Skoda Superb 26 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: New Skoda Superb To Launch In May 2020

The cabin of the 2020 Skoda Superb has been spruced up and now comes with the option of the Virtual Cockpit

The Superb is the company's flagship sedan and gets a host of upgrades including revised styling, more features and updated engines that are now BS 6 compliant. Upgrades to the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift include Matrix LED headlamps that get a new design, larger double-slat grille, and revised bumpers at the front and rear. The changes have made the sedan longer by 8 mm at 4869 mm. The executive sedan continues to boast of a stately presence at the rear but gets revised LED taillights that are connected by a chrome strip in the centre. The Superb facelift will also get the new block SKODA lettering on the boot-lid in place of the winged-arrow badge.

The Superb facelift coming to India will get a 2-litre TSI petrol motor which churns out 187 bhp and develops 320 Nm of torques. The car will be available only with the petrol engine for now, but Skoda is not doing away with diesel engines. In terms of competition, the new Superb will compete with the likes of the Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.