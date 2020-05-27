New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Auto India Plans To Expand Its Network To Over 200 Touch Points By 2025

Skoda currently has 80 outlets across 65 cities in India, and the company plans to expand that to 200 touch points in 150 cities by 2025. The company simultaneously also plans to achieve an annual sale of 1 lakh cars by the end of 2025.

Along with network expansion, Skoda Auto India also plans to sell 1 lakh cars annually by 2025

Highlights

  • Skoda plans to have 200 dealerships in 150 cities across India by 2025
  • Skoda India also plans to sell 1 lakh cars annually by end of 2025
  • Skoda recently launched 3 new cars - Rapid 1.0, Superb Facelift, & Karoq

Skoda Auto India has announced its plan to expand its dealership network in India to more than 200 touch points by 2025. The announced was made during the digital launch of the three new cars introduced by the company this week - the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI, Superb Facelift, and the all-new Karoq compact SUV. The plan to expand its dealer network is in line with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product offensive for India, under which the Czech carmaker plans to achieve an annual sale of 1 lakh cars by the end of 2025.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 7.49 Lakh

Skoda

Skoda Cars

Rapid

Karoq

Superb

Octavia

Kodiaq

ilk70l0g

Currently, Skoda Auto India has 80 outlets across 65 cities across India

Also Read: Skoda Karoq SUV Launched In India

Talking about the expansion plan in his presentation, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "At present, we are represented by via 80 dealership facilities across 65 cities in the country. By the end of 2025, we plan to expand our geographical presence to 150 cities, with over 200 customer touchpoints. We are getting ready. The infrastructure is put in place because we are bullish about India. By 2025, we will be selling 1 lakh cars annually. This will make India among the top 5 markets for Skoda Auto worldwide."

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 24.99 Lakh

0 Comments

Skoda currently has four models in its line-up - Rapid, Octavia RS 245, Karoq, and Superb facelift. However, Skoda is also planning on introducing new models like the next-gen Octavia sedan and Octavia RS, along with the India-made SUV based on the Vision-IN concept, based on the new MQB-A0 IN platform. All three cars will be launched in India in 2021. And then there is the BS6 compliant Skoda Kodiaq SUV which is also on its way.

