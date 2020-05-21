New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Resumes Production At Aurangabad Facility

The Skoda Auto Volkswagen Aurangabad plant has commenced operations again in a single shift and has also begun work once again on the upcoming compact SUVs under the India 2.0 strategy.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
SAVWIPL has begun producing the Skoda Superb facelift ahead of its launch soon

Highlights

  • The Skoda Superb facelift has begun production at the Aurangabad plant
  • Other models from the VW Group will begin production soon at the plant
  • The Volkswagen Taigun & Skoda Vision IN are part of the SUV offensive

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced that the company has resumed operations at the Aurangabad manufacturing facility, beginning the activities under the India 2.0 strategy. The automaker said that it has sought all the necessary permissions from the Maharashtra government to begin operations and is following a comprehensive set of safety measures that were initiated before the plant was reopened. The German auto giant's plants follow a 60 point 'Start Safe' standard operating procedure (SoP). The company has also commenced working on the upcoming compact SUVs under the India 2.0 strategy.

Also Read: Volkswagen Commences Retailing Cars Online In India

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

T-Roc

Ameo

Polo

Vento

Tiguan AllSpace

Passat

Tiguan

fns4e37g

Skoda Auto Volkswagen has begun work once again on the Taigun and Vision IN based compact SUVs that will hit the market next year

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “The post Covid-19 era will have challenges new and old, however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs. Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the Government, local administration and our medical team to develop a ‘Safe Production and Safe Office concept' and implemented the same in our operations.”

kopb1vsk

(The Volkswagen Taigun will be going up against the likes of new-gen Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos )

The SAVWIPL Aurangabad plant will operate in a single shift and will start producing the new Superb facelift ahead of its launch next week. The facility will gradually ramp up production for other models and brands. Apart from the Skoda models, Audi cars are also locally assembled at the Aurangabad plant for the Indian market. The company did say that as port operations, manpower and parts availability improve, it will help ramp-up production in the coming days.

Furthermore, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has resumed preparation for the India 2.0 project with the development towards the Start of Production of its SUVs based on the MQB A0 IN platform. This includes the Skoda Vision IN and the Volkswagen Taigun concepts that will hit the market next year in the production guise. Both offerings will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo petrol TSI engine with manual and automatic transmission options, and will be heavily localised, promising competitive pricing.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Employees Donate ₹ 1.2 Crore To Fund Ventilators & PPE Kits

0 Comments

Meanwhile, the plants are following the 60 point SOP (standard operating procedure) that includes measuring body temperature, mandatory face masks, maintaining social distance, undertake virtual training, and use gloves, among other measures. Employees are also encouraged to work from home, while the company has increased the frequency of sanitisation, touch-free sanitisation stations and rigorous employee awareness.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen T-Roc with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen
T-Roc

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
34%
Planning to buy a used car
24%
Planning to buy a bike
28%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.04 - 10 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 25.99 - 33.22 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 28.07 - 31.46 Lakh *
View More
x
Lockdown 4.0: Top SUVs Under Rs. 20 Lakh Launching In 2020
Lockdown 4.0: Top SUVs Under Rs. 20 Lakh Launching In 2020
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities