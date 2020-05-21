Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Resumes Production At Aurangabad Facility

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced that the company has resumed operations at the Aurangabad manufacturing facility, beginning the activities under the India 2.0 strategy. The automaker said that it has sought all the necessary permissions from the Maharashtra government to begin operations and is following a comprehensive set of safety measures that were initiated before the plant was reopened. The German auto giant's plants follow a 60 point 'Start Safe' standard operating procedure (SoP). The company has also commenced working on the upcoming compact SUVs under the India 2.0 strategy.

Also Read: Volkswagen Commences Retailing Cars Online In India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen has begun work once again on the Taigun and Vision IN based compact SUVs that will hit the market next year

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “The post Covid-19 era will have challenges new and old, however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs. Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the Government, local administration and our medical team to develop a ‘Safe Production and Safe Office concept' and implemented the same in our operations.”

(The Volkswagen Taigun will be going up against the likes of new-gen Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos )

The SAVWIPL Aurangabad plant will operate in a single shift and will start producing the new Superb facelift ahead of its launch next week. The facility will gradually ramp up production for other models and brands. Apart from the Skoda models, Audi cars are also locally assembled at the Aurangabad plant for the Indian market. The company did say that as port operations, manpower and parts availability improve, it will help ramp-up production in the coming days.

Furthermore, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has resumed preparation for the India 2.0 project with the development towards the Start of Production of its SUVs based on the MQB A0 IN platform. This includes the Skoda Vision IN and the Volkswagen Taigun concepts that will hit the market next year in the production guise. Both offerings will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo petrol TSI engine with manual and automatic transmission options, and will be heavily localised, promising competitive pricing.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Employees Donate ₹ 1.2 Crore To Fund Ventilators & PPE Kits

Meanwhile, the plants are following the 60 point SOP (standard operating procedure) that includes measuring body temperature, mandatory face masks, maintaining social distance, undertake virtual training, and use gloves, among other measures. Employees are also encouraged to work from home, while the company has increased the frequency of sanitisation, touch-free sanitisation stations and rigorous employee awareness.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.