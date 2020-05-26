New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Karoq vs Volkswagen T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison

The Skoda Karoq is offered with a single engine and gearbox combination and in a single variant as well. Here is how it fares up against its rivals in terms of pricing.

The Skoda Karoq is the most expensive offering in this comparison.

Highlights

Skoda has finally launched the Karoq compact SUV in India at ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and it will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU). Though the Skoda Karoq is said to be a successor to the erstwhile Skoda Yeti, it's been offered only with the front wheel drive (FWD) and four wheel drive (4WD) is not even optional. It's been launched with a single engine and gearbox combination and in a single variant as well. Here is how it fares up against its rivals in terms of pricing.

The T-Roc still undercuts the Karoq by a good ₹ 5 lakh.

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc

Model Skoda Karoq Volkswagen T-Roc
Price ₹ 24.99 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh

Just to remind you, Skoda Auto has taken the charge for both Skoda and Volkswagen's India operations and the company is jointly functioning under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India marquee. Both the Skoda Karoq and VW T-Roc are sister units and are identical in terms of dimensions and specifications being powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that put out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission as standard that sends power to the front wheels. Despite both models are sold in India as completely built units (CBU), the T-Roc still undercuts the Karoq by a good ₹ 5 lakh.

rofhd62g

The fully loaded Limited Plus trim of the Jeep Compass still manages to undercut the Skoda Karoq by a significant margin of ₹ 3.07 lakh.

Skoda Karoq vs Jeep Compass Petrol

Model Skoda Karoq Jeep Compass Petrol 1.4
Price ₹ 24.99 lakh ₹ 16.49 lakh - ₹ 21.92 lakh
While the Skoda Karoq is offered in a single petrol variant in India, the Jeep Compass which is assembled locally is offered in four variants- Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited Plus. The Jeep Compass Petrol is powered by a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder multiair petrol engine that puts out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque as opposed to 148 bhp and 250 Nm developed by Karoq's 1.5-litre motor. The fully loaded Limited Plus trim of the Jeep Compass still manages to undercut the Skoda Karoq by a significant margin of ₹ 3.07 lakh.

