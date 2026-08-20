Skoda Kylaq Sportline Launched At Rs 11.32 Lakh
- New Sportline becomes the seventh variant of the Kylaq
- Gets blacked-out exterior and interior details
- Available with both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT
Skoda Auto India has expanded the Kylaq range with the launch of the new Sportline variant, priced from Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Available with both manual and automatic gearboxes, the new variant brings a darker, sportier look to the subcompact SUV, while the update also adds a few features to the entry-level Kylaq range.
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The Kylaq Sportline is priced at Rs 11.32 lakh with the 1.0 TSI manual, while the automatic version costs Rs 12.32 lakh, both ex-showroom. With this addition, the Kylaq line-up now consists of seven trim levels including Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Sportline, Prestige and Prestige+.
The Sportline gets several visual changes over the regular Kylaq. The ORVMs, front and rear diffusers and other elements are finished in black, while the model also gets 17-inch black alloy wheels and a black dual-tone roof. Towards the rear, it gets a spoiler with finlets while a Sportline badge and C-pillar sticker further distinguish the new variant from the rest of the range.
For buyers wanting to add more styling, Skoda is also offering a dedicated Sportline accessories pack. It includes front bumper corner garnish, a dark-chrome grille garnish, fender garnish with the Skoda logo and glossy-black body-side moulding.
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The black theme continues inside, with the roof, dashboard and door trims finished in darkened shades. The seats get leatherette upholstery, Sportline branding on the headrests and contrast stitching, while the Sportline trim also gets aluminium pedals.
Equipment includes ambient lighting, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a 10.7 -inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.0-inch digital driver’s display.
The Kylaq Sportline continues with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.
The Sportline isn't the only update to the Kylaq range. Skoda has also added automatic climate control and a rear defogger to the entry-level Classic, Classic+ and Signature variants. Prices for the Kylaq currently range between Rs 7.59 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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