Skoda Octavia Gets Strong Hybrid Powertrain Overseas

Making it the brand’s first model to get this powertrain, Skoda has added a strong powertrain to the Octavia overseas. The new series-parallel hybrid is offered in two output versions and can drive the car on electric power without requiring the traction battery to be plugged in for charging.

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For starters, the new powertrain is available on both the Octavia sedan and Combi, with Selection and Sportline trim levels offered. It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors.

How Skoda’s hybrid system works

The smaller electric motor primarily works as a generator and is also used to start the combustion engine. The larger traction motor drives the front wheels and recovers energy under braking. The system can automatically switch between all-electric, series hybrid and parallel hybrid operation depending on driving conditions.

In all-electric mode, the traction motor makes use of energy stored in the battery and can drive the Octavia for up to 2 km without the engine starting. In series hybrid mode, the petrol engine powers the generator, which supplies electricity to the traction motor. This mode is primarily used at speeds of up to 60 kmph, when the battery charge falls below a defined level or when stronger acceleration is required.

Above 60 kmph, the system can switch to parallel hybrid mode. Here, the engine is mechanically connected to the front wheels through the clutch and a single fixed gear ratio, while the electric motor can provide additional assistance.

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Two power outputs

The Octavia Hybrid is offered with two power outputs. The entry-level version pairs a 1.5 petrol engine producing 128.7 bhp with the electric motors for a 134 bhp system output. The more powerful version gets the same 1.5-litre mill but churns out 147.5 bhp and has a combined system output of 167.6 bhp. Both versions have an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

The hybrid system gets a 1.6kWh battery, with its state of charge automatically maintained between 40 and 90 per cent. The battery is nestled under the rear seats, while the petrol tank has a capacity of 40 litres. Luggage capacity stands at 460 litres in the Octavia Sedan and increases to 1,400 litres with the rear seats folded. The Combi offers 485 litres, rising to 1,540 litres with the rear seats folded.

The hybrid Octavia gets a 13-inch infotainment display, a 10-inch digital driver’s display and a ‘Hybrid' badge on the tailgate, in addition to the equipment offered on the combustion-engined versions.

