logo
Select City

Skoda Octavia Gets Strong Hybrid Powertrain Overseas

car&bike Team
last published date : 6 October 2026, 19:47 IST
Follow us on
Skoda Octavia Gets Strong Hybrid Powertrain Overseas
Highlights
  • First Skoda to get a full hybrid powertrain
  • Gets a 1.6 kWh battery pack; Claimed to run on electric-only for 2 km
  • Offered in both Sedan and Estate body styles

Making it the brand’s first model to get this powertrain, Skoda has added a strong powertrain to the Octavia overseas. The new series-parallel hybrid is offered in two output versions and can drive the car on electric power without requiring the traction battery to be plugged in for charging.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift Launched At Rs 10.00 Lakh

Skoda Octavia Hybrid 2

For starters, the new powertrain is available on both the Octavia sedan and Combi, with Selection and Sportline trim levels offered. It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors.

How Skoda’s hybrid system works

The smaller electric motor primarily works as a generator and is also used to start the combustion engine. The larger traction motor drives the front wheels and recovers energy under braking. The system can automatically switch between all-electric, series hybrid and parallel hybrid operation depending on driving conditions.

Skoda Octavia Hybrid 1

In all-electric mode, the traction motor makes use of energy stored in the battery and can drive the Octavia for up to 2 km without the engine starting. In series hybrid mode, the petrol engine powers the generator, which supplies electricity to the traction motor. This mode is primarily used at speeds of up to 60 kmph, when the battery charge falls below a defined level or when stronger acceleration is required.

Above 60 kmph, the system can switch to parallel hybrid mode. Here, the engine is mechanically connected to the front wheels through the clutch and a single fixed gear ratio, while the electric motor can provide additional assistance.

Also Read: Skoda To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 From October 1

Two power outputs

Skoda Octavia Hybrid

The Octavia Hybrid is offered with two power outputs. The entry-level version pairs a 1.5 petrol engine producing 128.7 bhp with the electric motors for a 134 bhp system output. The more powerful version gets the same 1.5-litre mill but churns out 147.5 bhp and has a combined system output of 167.6 bhp. Both versions have an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

The hybrid system gets a 1.6kWh battery, with its state of charge automatically maintained between 40 and 90 per cent. The battery is nestled under the rear seats, while the petrol tank has a capacity of 40 litres. Luggage capacity stands at 460 litres in the Octavia Sedan and increases to 1,400 litres with the rear seats folded. The Combi offers 485 litres, rising to 1,540 litres with the rear seats folded.

The hybrid Octavia gets a 13-inch infotainment display, a 10-inch digital driver’s display and a ‘Hybrid' badge on the tailgate, in addition to the equipment offered on the combustion-engined versions.

# Skoda Octavia# Skoda Octavia Hybrid# Skoda Octavia Strong Hybrid# Octavia Hybrid# Skoda Octavia Combi Hybrid# Skoda Global# Cars# Cars
car&bike Team
car&bike Team

carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!

Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team
EmailFacebookLinkedInTwitter
AD
AD

Popular Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Octavia Gets Strong Hybrid Powertrain Overseas