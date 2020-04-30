Skoda Octavia RS 245 Sold Out In India

Skoda showcased the Octavia RS 245 at the Auto Expo 2020 and went on to launch the car there at a price of ₹ 36 lakh (ex-showroom India). With only 200 units up for grabs, the company had kick-started bookings online, for an amount of ₹ 1 lakh. There's good news coming now for Skoda as all the 200 units of the Octavia RS 245 have been sold out, which is amazing news! Of course the deliveries for the cars will start once the lockdown ends and we'll soon seem them on the road as well. Skoda RS vehicles are menacing in performance terms and the Octavia RS 245 retains that character featuring a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI BS6 petrol motor that churns out 242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

There engine has enough punch to pull the Octavia RS 245 to triple digit speeds in just 6.6 seconds while it can clock an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. However, that overwhelming performance comes with a cost. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU), making it over ₹ 13 lakh expensive than the range-topping Skoda Octavia L&K 1.8 petrol variant in the regular model line-up.

The sporty aura has been extended to the all-black cabin as well featuring a flat bottom steering wheel and sport seats wrapped in Alcantara leather that offer better lateral support, keeping the driver stable at corners. Moreover, it also borrows the Virtual Cockpit form Audis and gets an updated an updated 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Octavia RS 245 is the fastest factory-made Octavia ever made

The cabin is also practical and loaded to the brim with features like dual-zone auto climate control, 60:40 split rear and offers a boot space of 590 litres which can be expanded to 1580 litres. It doesn't fail to impress in the safety features department as well featuring nine airbags including a driver knee airbag, Adaptive Front light System (AFS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Brake Assist (BA), Multi Collision Brake (MKB), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR) and Electronic Differential Lock (EDL).

