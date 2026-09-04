Skoda Octavia RS Launched At Rs 56.69 Lakh; Limited To 50 Units

Skoda Auto India has launched the second batch of the Octavia RS in India at Rs 56.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a jump of Rs 6.7 lakh from last year's launch price, and it will be limited to 50 units for the Indian market.

The launch of this second batch comes about because the brand says the response to the first batch was extraordinary. Moreover, the Octavia marks 30 years globally, making it the perfect occasion for the launch of this second batch.

The Octavia RS remains unchanged in terms of looks and engine. It continues to get the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out a peak 261 bhp and 370 Nm, sending power to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph. It also gets progressive steering and Skoda's advanced chassis setup for better handling.

The Octavia RS comes equipped with several comfort and convenience features, including powered front seats with heating and massage functions, three-zone climate control, a Canton audio system, wireless charging, a Head-Up Display, 360-degree cameras, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, it gets a host of ADAS functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Assist, and Intelligent Park Assist. It also comes equipped with stability and traction control systems.

The Skoda Octavia RS's sole competitor is the Golf GTI. They both offer the same engine setup, with mostly design differences, and remain mechanically similar.

