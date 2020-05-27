New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Octavia RS 245 Still On Sale In India

Deliveries of the Skoda Octavia RS 245 have already started and the first car was delivered to a customer in Goa as soon as sales operations were allowed to resume in the country.

Highlights

  • Deliveries of the Skoda Octavia RS 245 have already started.
  • The first model was delivered in Goa as soon as sales operations resumed.
  • Few bookings for the Octavia RS were cancelled due to the COVID situation

We had reported earlier that Skoda had sold out all 200 units of the Octavia RS245 that were imported to India, but the carmaker has now confirmed that there have been some cancelations. So, those who were eyeing it earlier still stand a chance to own one if they are willing to put their money on it.

Skoda Octavia

15.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Octavia

First 2020 Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been delivered in Goa.

Speaking to the media, Zac Hollis, Director- Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India said, "Initially we sold out the Octavia RS but then there were some cancellations due to the Covid situation in the country. So a few RS are available for customers. For many people personal situation has changed, but it also gives an opportunity to those who missed out on booking the new Octavia ₹ " Deliveries of the model have already started and the first Skoda Octavia RS 245 was delivered to a customer in Goa as soon as sales operations were allowed to resume in the country.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 can clock triple digit speeds in 6.6 seconds.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 242 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. It clocks triple digit speeds in 6.6 seconds and can take an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. It's been lowered by 15 mm compared to the standard Octavia and it gets an electronically-regulated VAQ limited slip differential. The suspension has been stiffened as well to aid handling and maintain agility around corners. On the outside it gets RS badging, piano black roof and wing mirrors, lip spoiler and a panoramic sunroof.

