Skoda Slavia Facelift Launched At Rs 10.00 Lakh
- New 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation
- Rear-seat massager is a first-in-segment feature
Skoda Auto India has launched the facelifted Slavia at Rs 10.00 Lakh in India, bringing a series of exterior and interior updates along with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The facelifted sedan continues to offer the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, while adding features such as a 360-degree camera, a larger digital instrument cluster and a rear-seat massager.
Skoda Slavia Facelift Price
|Variant
|1.0 TSI MT
|1.0 TSI AT
|1.5 TSI DSG
|Classic
|₹9,99,900
|–
|–
|Classic+
|₹10,99,000
|₹12,49,000
|–
|Signature
|₹13,94,000
|₹14,94,000
|–
|Sportline
|₹14,34,000
|₹15,34,000
|–
|Prestige
|₹15,89,000
|₹16,89,000
|₹18,59,000
|Monte Carlo
|–
|₹17,29,000
|₹18,84,000
New Exterior Design
The updated Skoda Slavia gets a redesigned front end, with the most noticeable change being the new all-LED headlights. The outgoing sedan featured LED projector headlights with halogen turn indicators, while the facelift gets sequential LED indicators.
Also Read: Skoda Octavia Gets Strong Hybrid Powertrain Overseas
Between the headlights sits a revised grille with a reworked outer shell featuring a carbon-fibre-like finish. The vertical slats now get chrome inserts, replacing the blacked-out treatment seen on the outgoing model.
The bumper has also been redesigned and features a new 3D air intake with an arrow-like shape. The facelifted Slavia also gets LED projector fog lights, replacing the halogen units on the pre-facelift model.
At the rear, the sedan gets updated taillights along with sequential turn indicators. The Monte Carlo variant also gets red brake callipers and all-black alloy wheels.
Interior And Features
Inside, the Slavia gets a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, replacing the previous 8-inch unit. The new display gets turn-by-turn navigation, while the fuel-level and engine-temperature indicators have also been redesigned.
The sedan also gets a new 10-inch infotainment system with built-in connectivity. It continues to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the system uses Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent and Gemini-based voice assistance.
Additionally, the 360-degree camera system helps with parking in tight spaces. The cameras are positioned on the front grille, ORVMs and tailgate, providing a bird's-eye view of the sedan.
The feature is not available on the recently updated Skoda Kushaq, making the Slavia the first model from the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 programme to offer a 360-degree camera.
The most notable interior addition is a rear-seat massager, which Skoda claims is a first-in-segment feature. However, the massaging function is limited to the two outer rear seats. The middle seat does not get the feature, with the centre section occupied by a fold-down armrest.
Powertrain Details
The biggest mechanical update is the introduction of an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. It replaces the 6-speed torque-converter automatic previously offered with the 1.0 TSI.
The 1.0-litre TSI engine continues to produce 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre TSI engine is also carried forward. The Slavia continues to be offered with a 6-speed manual, while the 1.5 TSI retains the 7-speed DSG automatic.
The new 8-speed automatic is also available on the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.
The 2027 Skoda Slavia is now available in 10 exterior colour options, excluding dual-tone combinations. Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige are the two new additions to the existing colour palette.
Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs.Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan →
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