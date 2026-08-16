Skoda Slavia Facelift Previewed Ahead Of August 18 Debut

Skoda has previewed the new Slavia facelift ahead of its India debut on August 18. The mid-lifecycle update to the sedan arrives months after the update to its platform siblings, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, with the refreshed sedan set to inherit some of the SUV’s features and mechanical updates. Prices are expected to be announced on a later date.

Also read: Skoda Slavia Facelift India Debut On 18th August; New Gearbox With Cosmetic Changes





A short teaser video provides glimpses of the updated sedan, though at first glance little looks to be new. The video starts with a glimpse at the rear quarter windows of the sedan, followed by a peek at the Skoda logo on a sculpted bonnet. A shot of the rear reveals the tail lamps, which look identical to the units on the outgoing model. We also get a look at the wheels in motion. The clip also provides a glimpse at the familiar Skoda fender badge on the sedan as well as the crisp shoulderline of the car, which too is carried over.

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Based on images of test mules, the cosmetic changes are going to be far from extensive, with updates coming in the form of a revised grille - likely incorporating a lightbar, new headlamps and redesigned bumpers. Alloy wheel designs too are likely to change.



Inside, the cabin design is expected to remain unchanged, with Skoda only updating the trim elements inside the cabin as well as adding in some new features. On the feature front, the sedan is likely to get the option of a rear seat massage function that debuted on the Kushaq as well as a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system.



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Mechanically, the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI petrol engine options are set to carry forward, as are the 6-speed manual gearbox and 7-speed DSG unit. The 6-speed torque converter automatic on the 1.0 TSI, meanwhile, is set to be replaced by the new 8-speed automatic that also features on the Kushaq and VW Taigun.



The Slavia will be the third updated model to launch in the compact sedan segment this year, with both Honda and Hyundai rolling out facelifts for the City and Verna earlier this year. The Slavia’s sister model, the Virtus, is also expected to receive a facelift in the coming months.