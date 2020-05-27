New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Superb: New vs Old

While the new Skoda Superb does not differ much from its predecessor, it gets a healthy dose of updates in the features department along with some styling updates.

The 2020 Skoda Superb gets updated features and revised styling.

The 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift has finally gone on sale in India at a starting price of ₹ 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and will be sold as a CKD (completely knocked down kit) model in India. While the new Skoda Superb does not differ much from its predecessor, it gets a healthy dose of updates in the features department along with some styling updates. Read on to know what all has changed in the new Skoda Superb Facelift.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Launched In India

Exterior

The 2020 Skoda Superb gets a revised face.

The 2020 Skoda Superb remains identical to its predecessor in terms of dimensions and design but has received some styling updates starting with the new Matrix LED headlamps which look more angular and replaces the projector headlamps on the outgoing model. Upfront, it also gets larger twin-multi-slat butterfly grille along with revised front bumpers.

sh2raah

The outgoing model had projector headlamps and the old brand logo.

While the profile largely remains similar to its predecessor, it gets new 17-inch five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels along with new wing mirrors and at the rear there are revised LED tail-lamps and bumper. At the rear there is the new Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the brand logo that was there on the outgoing model.

Interior

q3c2698k

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift Sportline variant gets Alcantara leather covered sports seats, carbon decor and paddle-shifters

On the inside also the new Skoda Superb remains very similar to the outgoing model. It continues with the dual-tone treatment but the central console has been revised to integrate the new touchscreen infotainment system. There is also the option to upgrade the upholstery with all black Alcantara in the Sportline variant. The new Skoda Superb also gets new front seats offering better lumbar and side support.

Features

4ndidb6s

The new 8-inch touchscreen inftoinment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android, voice command, MirrorLink and more

The Skoda Superb was always a well-equipped car with features like panoramic sunroof, infotainment system supporting Mirror Link, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, powered front seats, auto climate control and auto-dimming rear view mirror among others.

That said, the 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift builds up on that with new features like Virtual cockpit, three-zone climate control, upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with new interface, range of ambient lighting options, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, Canton Sound System with 12 speakers, drive mode select, power nap package, electronic parking brake and virtual pedal. In the safety department it gets eight airbags, iBuzz Fatigue alert, new rough road package, Predictive Cruise Control, ABS, ESC, EBD, Mechanical Brake Assist, Multi Collision Brake, Hill Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Anti-Slip Regulation and Electronic Differential Lock.

Engine

ia2cpagg

At the rear the new Skoda Superb gets tweaked LED taillights.

Under the hood, the Skoda Superb facelift gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor which churns out 187 bhp and develops 320 Nm of torques. The car will be available only with the petrol engine for now, while a diesel is expected to join the line at a later date. The new Skoda Superb clocks triple digit speeds in 7.7 seconds and can take a top speed of 239 kmph. Skoda claims a fuel economy of 15.10 kmpl on the new Superb.

