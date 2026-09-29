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Skoda To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 From October 1

car&bike Team
last published date : 30 September 2026, 00:07 IST
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Skoda To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 From October 1
Highlights
  • Prices to increase by up to Rs 20,000
  • Hike effective from October 1, 2026
  • Revision varies by model and variant

Skoda Auto India will increase prices of its cars by up to Rs 20,000 from October 1, 2026, citing rising input and operational costs. The revision will result in price increases of up to 1.2 per cent on the ex-showroom prices, with the quantum varying across models and variants.

Also Read: 2027 Skoda Slavia Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Open

skoda kylaq

The upcoming hike will apply across Skoda’s India portfolio, with the maximum increase capped at Rs 20,000. The brand’s previous price revision came in January this year, when it increased prices of the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia. The Kodiaq was initially excluded but received a price revision later.

Skoda currently sells the Kylaq, Kushaq and Kodiaq in India. The brand also introduced the Octavia RS and Kodiaq RS in limited numbers, but both performance-focused models are currently sold out. Meanwhile, Skoda has revealed the facelifted Slavia, with prices set to be announced on October 6.

Skoda Kushaq facelift 1

The carmaker says it recorded its highest-ever first-half sales in 2026. As of August 2026, Skoda had sold more than 50,000 cars in India, representing growth of over 8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Cars# Skoda Price Hike# Skoda Slavia# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda Kodiaq# Price Hike in Cars# Cars
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car&bike Team

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