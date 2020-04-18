Skoda Vision IN Based SUV And Next-Gen Octavia Coming In 2021

The India 2.0 strategy is expected to turn around things for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited with newer models coming to our market. Now we already know that Skoda has taken charge when it comes to strategy in India and it has worked around bringing in new models in different segments. First up is the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that will spawn more affordable models with almost 95 per cent localisation levels, aimed at mass buyers. Then there are niche models like the Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq that will continue to be assembled with a mix of imported parts and components and local components.

The new-gen Skoda Octavia will be launched in India next year.

So in 2021 Skoda has lined-up two key launches for our market for both segments. One will be a compact SUV based on the Skoda Vision IN concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 while the other one is the next-generation Octavia notchback. Speaking exclusively to caranbike , Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Sales, Service & Marketing- Skoda Auto India said, "In India we'll definitely have two strategies, one where we'll have a parts and components (CKD) car coming over in limited volumes because these cars are in niche segments in India. With India 2.0 we'll also bring a mid-size SUV and a mid-size notchback, both of those cars in 2021. And our plan is on track to bring those cars in 2021 and we're working really hard with the engineering team and the product development team to make sure they are not delayed despite what's happening with the Coronavirus."

The dashboard design of the Skoda Vision IN makes use of the Indian art of kalamkari along with Czech crystalline elements, to give it a premium look.

The same strategy is adopted by Volkswagen passenger cars which will also have a mix of local assembled models spawned on the MQB A0 IN platform and completely built units (CBUs). The Tiguan All-Space and T-Roc are the CBUs that have already been launched the in India and in 2021 the company will launch the MQB A0 IN based Taigun which is essentially a sister model to the Vision IN. The Skoda Vision IN also took the Best Concept trophy at our Auto Expo Excellence Awards with an unanimous vote form all jury members.

The Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV will use vegan materials inside the cabin along with recycled plastic fibres.

It resonates with new-age Skoda design language sporting the wide family grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The split fog lamp set-up tall bumper, black claddings, chunky silver skid plate and 19-inch alloy wheels give it quite the stance and even the 4256 mm profile is aesthetically enhanced with sharp shoulder line. The tail-lamps get the typical crystalline elements seen in modern Skoda models and the sculpting on the boot gate makes the rear look tort. The 1.5-litre TSI BS6 petrol motor that will power the SUV is will pump out close to around 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. It will also clock triple-digit speeds in 8.7 seconds and will have a top speed of 195 kmph.

