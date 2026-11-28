Smoke Coming From Your Car Bonnet? Here's What You Should Do
- Pull over safely and switch off the engine as soon as you notice smoke.
- Never open the bonnet while smoke or steam is coming out.
- Move away from the car and call 112 or 101 if you suspect a fire.
You are driving to work or heading out on a trip when you notice smoke coming from the front of your car. You may also smell something burning. Your first thought might be to stop and open the bonnet to see what's wrong. But that's the one thing you should avoid doing.
Smoke under the bonnet can come from a leaking coolant pipe, engine oil falling on hot parts or damaged wires. Sometimes, it is a sign that the engine is getting too hot. Whatever the reason, don't try to fix it on the roadside. Get yourself and your passengers to a safe place first.
Your First Steps When Smoke Comes From Under the Bonnet
The car may still be running when you notice the smoke. Don't wait for it to get worse. Slow down, find a safe place to stop and follow these steps.
1. Find a Safe Place and Stop the Engine
If you are on a busy road or highway, don't stop in the middle of the road. Move towards the shoulder or another safe spot, away from moving traffic. Switch on the hazard lights so other drivers know your car has stopped. Once you are parked, turn off the engine.
Don't drive further just because the smoke seems to have reduced. The engine may already be too hot, or a pipe may be leaking. Driving even a little further can make the problem worse.
2. Get Out, But Leave the Bonnet Alone
Ask everyone to get out of the car and move away from it. Keep the bonnet closed, even if you cannot see any flames. The smoke could be steam from hot coolant, and opening the bonnet may expose you to it. If there is a fire inside the engine bay, opening it can also let in more air and make the fire spread.
Do not touch the engine, radiator or pipes. These parts can stay hot even after the engine is switched off. If the smoke gets thicker or you see flames, move further away from the vehicle.
3. Call the Right People for Help
If you see flames or think the car may catch fire, call 112 or 101 in India. Stay away from the vehicle and wait for emergency services. Don't try to put out the fire yourself if you are not trained to handle it.
If there are no flames, contact your roadside assistance provider. Tell them that smoke is coming from under the bonnet and ask for a tow truck if needed. It is better to take the car to a workshop than start it again and risk another breakdown.
What Could Be Causing the Smoke?
There isn't just one reason why a car starts smoking. The colour of the smoke and the smell around the car can give you some idea of what has gone wrong. Here are some common causes.
White Smoke: The Engine May Be Overheating
White smoke coming from under the bonnet is often steam from leaking coolant. Your car's cooling system uses coolant to keep the engine temperature under control. If a radiator or coolant pipe gets damaged, the liquid can leak onto hot engine parts and turn into steam.
You may notice a sweet smell along with the steam. The temperature gauge may also rise above its normal level, or you might see liquid collecting under the car. If this happens, stop the engine and let a mechanic check the cooling system. Never open the radiator cap while the engine is hot because pressurised coolant can spray out and burn you.
Blue or Grey Smoke: Oil May Be Leaking
If the smoke looks blue or grey and smells like burnt oil, there may be an oil leak. Engine oil can escape through worn seals or damaged gaskets and fall onto hot parts. When the oil burns, it creates smoke and a strong smell.
You might also find dark, oily marks where the car was parked. Sometimes, the engine oil level drops as well. Don't ignore these signs. A mechanic should check where the oil is leaking from before you drive the car again.
Black Smoke: There Could Be a Fuel Problem
Black smoke with a strong smell of petrol or diesel needs immediate attention. It may point to a fuel leak or a problem with the fuel system. An electrical fault can also be responsible in some cases.
Fuel can catch fire if it reaches a hot engine part. So don't try to find the leak yourself or start the car again. Move away from the vehicle and call for help.
Burning Plastic or Rubber: Check for Damaged Parts
Not all smoke comes from an engine or coolant problem. Sometimes, the smell is more like burning plastic or rubber. This can happen when electrical wires get too hot, their outer covering starts melting or a belt slips against another part.
You may notice the smell before you see much smoke. Don't touch the wires or try to remove any parts under the bonnet. Get the car checked by a mechanic, as damaged wiring can lead to a fire.
Is It Safe to Drive Again Once the Smoke Stops?
No. The smoke disappearing does not mean the problem has been fixed. The engine may have cooled down, but a leaking pipe, damaged wire or oil leak could still be there. Starting the car again may bring the same problem back.
For example, a car with a coolant leak may run normally for a short time before overheating again. An oil leak can also continue even when there is no visible smoke. Have the car inspected at a workshop and use a tow truck if needed. Don't take a chance by driving it yourself.
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