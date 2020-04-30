Social Distancing: Innovation On Wheels In Times Of Coronavirus

The new normal of social distancing in the times of Coronavirus pandemic is ensuring that unconventional ideas are coming out when it comes to the world of wheels. From the north-eastern state of Tripura comes another such news where a school drop-out has built an e-bike that ensures a space of 1 meter between the rider and the pillion. Partha Saha from Agartala removed the engine of a bike and cut the body in two parts. He then connected the wheels by putting a longer rod than earlier.

Bike has a charging time of 3 hours and maximum range of 80 kms Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb has congratulated Saha on making this unique motorcycle. Terming necessity as the mother of inventions he said," I congratulate Partha Saha of Tripura for making an unique motorcycle to create awareness during COVID-19 pandemic. The electric bike has 1 metre distance between two seats. He has designed it to take his daughter to school post lockdown." Also read: E-Rickshaw Driver's Social Distancing Innovation Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise

According to Saha he is not keen on his daughter using the school bus once the lockdown gets over. He says it takes around 3 hours to charge the bike and once that is done it can run for up to 80 kms. The bike has a top speed of 40 kmph. A few days ago an e-rickshaw driver in West Bengal had also grabbed eyeballs when he divided his rickshaw into 4 separate compartments to promote social distancing . Many across the country lauded the idea, including Mahindra group Chairman, Anand Mahindra who wanted him recruited for the company's R&D department.

