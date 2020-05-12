New Cars and Bikes in India

Innovative Space-Saving Idea For Car Park Gets Anand Mahindra's Attention

Anand Mahindra praised the man for his innovative idea of parking his car and wished it could be used in the company's factory to make it more efficient

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Anand Mahindra impressed by a man's solution for space-saving car parking

Highlights

  • Anand Mahindra praises man's innovative solution for car parking
  • The video shows a perfect solution to the parking problems
  • A man parks his car onto a lifting jack and pushes it under the staircase

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, has taken to social media many times to share anything innovative that catches his eye. One such innovative idea is of a space-saving car parking alternative, wherein the person has employed a way to park his car while making sure it does not take up much of the space in front of his home. Impressed by the idea, Anand Mahindra went ahead to share the video on his official Twitter handle as car parking is certainly one of the main issues that we do face in our day-to-day life.

Also Read: E-Rickshaw Driver's Social Distancing Innovation Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the 'geometrical' elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient!"

The one-minute video, originally shared by CCTV IDIOTS, shows a man parking his Maruti Zen outside his home on a metal ramp that has been specially created for parking the car. The ramp is similar to the one found in many a workshops. The video shows the man parking this car on the ramp, getting out and then pushing the entire panel under the stairway saving him ample space. The video with such an innovative idea has gone viral and the person has been praised for his approach and design.

0 Comments

Anand Mahindra had previously shared a similar video related to an innovative method of car parking and space-saving solution. Like the previous video, this footage also features a man driving his car onto metal bars for creating a space-saving parking solution.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mahindra models

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
x
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Images Leaked In Japan
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Images Leaked In Japan
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Royal Enfield Likely To Introduce Bluetooth & Navigation System For New Motorcycles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities