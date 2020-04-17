Spain's Motorcycle Market Collapsed Nearly 46 Per Cent In March 2020

One of the countries worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, Spain's motorcycle market collapsed in March, as the country shut down all commercial activities in efforts to inhibit spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. Sales of motorcycles in March 2020 crashed by 45.9 per cent as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown, since mid-March. And the COVID-19 outbreak has also hit motorcycle sales in the first quarter of 2020 in Spain. Q1 ended with 38,432 sales, falling by 10.8 per cent, thanks to positive sales in the first two months of the year, before the COVID-19 crisis.

In fact, according to most estimates, the year 2020 will be one of the hardest years for the motorcycle market, since World War II. Most projections put full year motorcycle sales to be down 46.6 per cent. The beginning of the year started on a positive note in Spain, with sales in February at 29,187 units, up 11.8 per cent. However, with the outbreak gaining serious proportions in Spain, and the lockdown being implemented from March. Sales for March have been only 9,195 units, down 45.9 per cent, and the first quarter sales stood at 38,432 units, down 10.8 per cent.

The sales forecast for the rest of the year is not that great either, with the motorcycle market expected to be hit hard in the first half of 2020, with sales declining more than 50 per cent. The negative effects could have been worse, but somewhat cushioned by the healthy sales in the first two months of 2020. Meanwhile, Italy, the country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, has also reported a massive slide in two-wheeler sales. In March, two-wheeler sales in Italy crashed by 66 per cent, totaling 8,512 units, with motorcycle sales taking the maximum hit in the month, slipping by nearly 70 per cent.

