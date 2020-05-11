New Cars and Bikes in India

Special Scheme On BS6 Triumph Street Twin; Company Offers To Pay First Three EMIs

Triumph Motorcycles India is running special offers on the BS6 Triumph Street Twin. The company will pay the first three EMIs for the motorcycle should you want to purchase the motorcycle. The offer is valid only if you book the motorcycle and make the down payment in May 2020.

The Triumph Street Twin was updated and launched in India in early 2019

If you are one of those who have some money lying around and want to get back to motorcycling after a while and are looking to buy a stylish motorcycle that offers decent performance as well, then this is perhaps the best time to buy a Triumph Street Twin. If you book a Triumph Street Twin in May 2020 and make the down payment, then Triumph Motorcycles India will pay the first three EMIs for your motorcycle. The motorcycles in question are BS6 compliant. Triumph says that the Street Twin was BS6 compliant since the beginning of the year. That makes sense too, because the Street Twin in the company's highest-selling model in India. Currently, the BS6 Triumph Street Twin is priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Triumph Street Twin

7.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Triumph Street Twin

44tmtksc

(With a sticker price of ₹ 7.45 lakh, the new Street Twin makes a good case for itself, with all the updates)

The offer is valid on motorcycles booked during the lockdown. The tenure of the loan for the Street Twin is five years and 20 per cent of the price needs to be paid up front as down payment. For 2020, the motorcycle gets new colour schemes as well. Triumph has deferred price hikes on its motorcycles till June 2020.

0 Comments

The updated Street Twin was launched in India in early 2019 and it had slight cosmetic updates. The 900 cc 'high torque' parallel-twin motor got lighter components inside such as crankshaft, balance shafts and dead shafts. Plus, the power output has now gone up by 18 per cent. The motorcycle now makes 64 bhp instead of the earlier 54 bhp. There is a slip-assist clutch as standard fitment as well. The 2019 Street Twin also gets updated electronics as well, including new throttle maps and new riding modes too (Road and Rain) along with ABS and traction control, which were already on offer.

