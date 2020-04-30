New Cars and Bikes in India

SsangYong Rexton (Alturas G4) Facelift Spotted Testing In South Korea

The SsangYong Rexton facelift will come with an all-new front section, including a new, larger front grille, a set of sleeker-looking LED headlamps and a muscular front bumper.

The SsangYong Rexton facelift will get several cosmertic updates, a redesigned cabin & more features

Highlights

  • The SsangYong Rexton facelift was recently spotted in South Korea
  • The updated Rexton will get all-new face, with new LED headlamps
  • The SsangYong Rexton facelift will get an updated cabin with new features

A test mule of the SsangYong Rexton facelift was recently spotted in South Korea. The SUV is sold in India as the Mahindra Alturas G4, and it indicates India too will get the updated model, soon after its global debut. However, we do not expect the SUV to arrive in India before 2021. Based on the use of camouflage, the updated Rexton will come with an all-new front section, including a new, larger front grille, a set of sleeker-looking LED headlamps and a muscular front bumper.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 28.69 Lakh

2fudt2ss

SsangYong Rexton Facelift will come with new LED taillamps, a revised tailgate, and a new sculpted rear bumper

The rear section of the upcoming the SsangYong Rexton facelift too will come with a bunch of updates, including new LED taillamps, a revised tailgate, and a new sculpted rear bumper, which in this case features four parking sensors. The facelifted Rexton will also continue to come with large roof rails and a set of new alloy wheels.

Also Read: New SsangYong Rexton Review: This Is The Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV For India

tkfqc4rg

The SsangYong Rexton facelift will get a new centre console with a new electronic gearshift lever and electronic parking brakes

While we do not get to see the entire cabin in these new photos, we do get a glimpse of the SUV's centre console, which now features a BMW-style electronic gearshift lever for the automatic variant. The centre console also features the toggle for electronic parking brakes, along with buttons for Auto Hold, Drive Modes, and what possibly looks like a button or a 360-degree camera. And all these new features are likely to be offered with the India-spec Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift too.

Currently, the Korean-spec SsangYong Rexton comes with a 184 bhp 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, and a 2.0-litre petrol motor that makes 222 bhp, and the SUV is likely to continue with that. The India-spec Mahindra Alturas G4, on the other hand, only gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that is BS6 compliant that makes 178 bhp at 4000 rpm and develops the same peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600-2600 rpm. The motor comes mated to a Mercedes-Benz sourced 7-speed automatic torque converter as standard.

Source: AutoSpy

x
