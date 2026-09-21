Stellantis Takes Full Ownership Of Tamil Nadu Plant; Aims To Produce 43,000 Units By 2028

Stellantis India, the parent company of brands like Jeep and Citroen, has announced it will assume 100 per cent ownership of its manufacturing plant in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The facility was jointly owned by Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation Ltd. (HMFCL), a CK Birla company, and Stellantis Automobiles India Private Limited (SAIPL). The company says the acquisition marks a defining milestone in Stellantis' India journey. In fact, Stellantis is targeting a production ramp-up of over 160 per cent, growing from 16,000 units in 2026 to more than 43,000 units annually by 2028.

The company has been producing locally manufactured vehicles at the Thiruvallur facility since 2021. Presently, the plant manufactures the Citroën C3, ë-C3, C3 Aircross, and Basalt, achieving over 95 per cent localisation. In fact, the company states that production growth is expected to more than double the direct workforce from the current 610 employees. Furthermore, it will also create jobs across the supplier and logistics ecosystem.

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Broadly, Stellantis says it has invested over €1 billion (almost Rs. 11,000 crore) in India to support its long-term growth ambitions. This includes manufacturing, product development, localisation, and capability building.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, "India remains a key pillar of Stellantis' growth strategy. Having invested close to Rs. 11,000 crore in the country to build a strong manufacturing, engineering and export ecosystem, we continue to see significant opportunities ahead. This milestone will enable greater integration and enhance our ability to respond more quickly to customer and market needs."

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He further added: "As we look ahead, we are committed to driving growth through new product investments, expanded manufacturing capacity, stronger export competitiveness and deeper localisation. India is playing an increasingly important role within Stellantis' global network, and we see significant potential to further scale our operations and contribution to the country's industrial growth."

India is a key market for Stellantis and an important hub for manufacturing, engineering and exports. Full ownership of SAIPL will give the company greater operational flexibility and simplify its governance structure. The move is expected to help Stellantis accelerate growth in India, expand exports and increase local investments, while creating long-term value for its customers, employees and partners.