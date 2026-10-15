Stellantis To Launch 12 Citroen, Jeep Models In India By 2030

Stellantis is breathing fresh life into its India venture with plans to launch 12 models across Jeep and Citroen in the country in the next three years. The company has announced a fresh round of investment worth around Rs 4,000 crore into its India operations that will see the conglomerate branch out into new segments in the Indian market, including the premium pick-up segment, MPV market and even the entry-level A segment. In total, Stellantis plans to launch seven new or updated models in India under Citroen and five models under Jeep. The first launches are due in Q2 CY2027.



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Four All-New Jeep, Three New Citroen Models On The Cards



Under the new investment, Stellantis has said that it will introduce seven new models in the Indian market, entering new or previously vacated segments. Jeep will enter the heavily contested Indian B-segment with its first-ever subcompact model for the Indian market, as well as a new C-segment SUV. Stellantis could leverage its recently announced partnership with Tata Motors to gain access to the latter’s vehicle architectures to accelerate product development timelines. Also arriving in India will be a D-segment SUV and a D-segment pick-up, both likely to be existing models from Jeep’s global portfolio. Jeep’s current D-segment pick-up in global markets is the Wrangler-based Gladiator.



On the Citroën front, the French brand will enter the Indian A-segment in what looks to be a bid to attract first-time car buyers to dealerships. A new C-segment SUV is also confirmed, as is a new D-segment MPV.



Also read: Stellantis To Introduce Alto Rival In India Under FaSTLAne 2030 Roadmap



Five Updated Models Line-up Up For India



Aside from the all-new launches, five existing models from the Citroën and Jeep lines will receive major updates. Stellantis’ portfolio suggests that the Jeep Compass and Meridian are set to soldier on into the future, as are the Citroën C3, Aircross and Bassalt. These models could all receive notable updates going forward.



Multiple Powertrains Under Consideration For India



Outside of just petrol and diesel, Stellantis says that it is also considering all-electric and plug-in hybrid technologies for the indian market going forward. Presently, the brand’s only EV in India is the e-C3.