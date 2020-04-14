Suzuki Burgman Street BS6: All You Need To Know

The Suzuki Burgman Street! It is a special scooter because it is the only maxi-scooter that one can buy in India. Sure, the Honda Forza 300 is there, but only a handful of those were sold (four to be precise). Then you have the Aprilia SXR 160, which will go straight up against the Burgman Street but is yet to be launched. So, the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street may not have set the sales chart on fire for Suzuki but it still holds promise over street presence and performance. Here's everything you need to know about the new Burgman Street BS6.

Design

(Apart from the addition of the new colour, everything else on the Burgman Street stays the same)

Visually, not much changes on the 2020 Suzuki Burgman Street 125. The BS6 model gets new chrome accents on the front and rear panels, while familiar bits like the body-mounted windscreen and upward muffler design have been carried over. The scooter is now offered in the new Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour that also made an appearance on the Access 125 BS6. Apart from the new colour, the Burgman Street continues to carry over the maxi-scooter design with an exaggerated front apron, apron-mounted LED headlamp and the integrated indicators continue to stay the same.

Engine

(The BS6 Burgman Street makes the same power and torque figures more or less)

The Burgman Street BS6 continues to use the 125 cc single-cylinder motor. The engine is now fuel injected and also gets Suzuki's Eco Performance technology. It makes 8.7 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The power output stays the same on the BS6 engine but the peak torque output drops just 0.2 Nm, which is negligible actually.

Features

The Suzuki Burgman Street gets the same features as before. A digital instrument console which reads out the speed, odometer, two trip meters, and also comes with a fuel gauge and clock, a socket for charging mobile phones, two cubby holes, two hooks for keeping grocery bags and all and lastly a generous underseat stowage space. The new feature that the scooter gets is an integrated start and kill switch, which is said to reduce emissions.

Pricing and rivals

The BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street is priced at ₹ 77,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is about ₹ 7,000 more expensive than the BS4 model. The scooter will have the TVS Ntorq 125 as its chief rival although the coming of the Aprilia SXR 160 may change the status quo. But it will be more expensive and of course make more power and offer better performance too.

