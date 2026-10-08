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Suzuki GSX-8R Gets Rs. 80,000 Discount; Price Drops To Rs. 9.08 Lakh

car&bike Team
last published date : 8 October 2026, 22:25 IST
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Suzuki GSX-8R Gets Rs. 80,000 Discount; Price Drops To Rs. 9.08 Lakh
Highlights
  • Rs. 80,000 discount on the Suzuki GSX-8R
  • Effective price now Rs. 9.08 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Offer valid till stocks last

Suzuki has announced a sizeable discount on the GSX-8R, with buyers currently able to save Rs. 80,000 on the middleweight supersport. The offer brings the motorcycle's effective price down to Rs. 9.08 lakh, although the discount is available only till stocks last.

Powering the GSX-8R is a 776cc, parallel-twin engine that delivers strong midrange performance. The motorcycle is also designed with relaxed ergonomics, making it suited to everyday commuting as well as longer rides. The feature list includes all-LED lighting, four levels of traction control and three riding modes. The GSX-8R sits in the middleweight faired motorcycle segment and rivals the Triumph Daytona 660.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Launched At Rs 19.90 Lakh

suzuki gsx 8r gets an obd 2b update priced at rs 925 lakh 1

At Rs. 9.08 lakh after the discount, the GSX-8R becomes a more attractive proposition in the segment. The Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at close to Rs. 10 lakh, giving the Suzuki a sizeable price advantage.

For buyers considering a middleweight faired motorcycle with usable performance, comfortable ergonomics and touring ability, the limited-period discount makes the GSX-8R worth a consideration.

# Suzuki Motorcycle# Suzuki GSR-8R# Supersport# motorcycyle# Bikes# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry
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  • Suzuki GSX-8R Gets Rs. 80,000 Discount; Price Drops To Rs. 9.08 Lakh