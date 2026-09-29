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Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Launched At Rs 19.90 Lakh

car&bike Team
last published date : 29 September 2026, 15:06 IST
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Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Launched At Rs 19.90 Lakh
Highlights
  • Hayabusa Special Edition priced at Rs 19.90 lakh
  • Gets exclusive Pearl Vigor Blue paint and cosmetic upgrades
  • Standard Hayabusa gets new colours and updated electronics

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Hayabusa Special Edition in India at Rs 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new version is positioned above the standard Hayabusa, which continues to be available at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hayabusa Special Edition is finished exclusively in Pearl Vigor Blue and gets a number of styling enhancements. These include special decals, a unique wheel finish, a 3D Suzuki emblem on the fuel tank and a dedicated Special Edition badge. The muffler ends and heat guards also feature anodised finishes, while a single-seat cowl is offered as standard.

Alongside the Special Edition, Suzuki has introduced three new dual-tone colour combinations for the standard Hayabusa:

  • Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black
  • Metallic Galaxy Gray/Candy Burnt Gold
  • Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White

The standard model continues to be priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Hayabusa Battery

Both versions now feature a lighter and more compact ELIIY Power lithium-ion battery. Suzuki has also revised the settings of the Launch Control System and Power Mode Selector.

Another notable update is to the Smart Cruise Control system, which can now remain active during gear shifts, allowing the rider to maintain the set speed without having to reapply throttle input. The Hayabusa continues to use its 1,340cc, inline four-cylinder engine, producing 190 bhp and 142 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle continues with a twin-spar aluminium frame, adjustable KYB inverted front forks and a rear monoshock.

Suzuki Hayabusa Brakes
Braking hardware includes twin 320mm floating front discs with Brembo Stylema callipers, while the bike rides on Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres.

The Hayabusa also retains its extensive electronic rider-aid package, including traction control, bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, Suzuki Easy Start, Low RPM Assist and slope-dependent control.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition and updated standard model are available through Suzuki's Big Bike dealerships in India.

# suzuki hayabusa# suzuki motorcycles# Hayabusa# New colours# Superbikes# Hayabusa colours# bike# Bikes
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