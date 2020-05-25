Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Restarts Manufacturing Operations

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has restarted its manufacturing operations at the Hansalpur plant today onwards. The company manufactures cars for Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on a contract basis. Maruti Suzuki announced the same through a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company said it restarted the operations keeping all the health and safety guidelines in minds along with the prerequisites of social distancing and hygiene. Maruti's plants at Manesar and Gurugram restarted operations on May 12 and May 18 respectively.

(An employee was tested positive for Coronavirus at the company's Manesar facility)

In the filing, the company said, "Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) that they would re-start production of vehicles from the 25th of May 2020, strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and by observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSIL."

But even with all the safety precautions followed, the company reported that an employee at the Manesar plant tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. In a statement, the company said that there could be a chance of a second infection as well. The employee was hospitalised and is currently stable. The employee last went to work on May 15, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 5,000 cars in the month of May so far. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures for its dealerships across the country. The company has already opened over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 3.

