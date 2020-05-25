New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Restarts Manufacturing Operations

In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Maruti Suzuki India has announced that the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant has restarted manufacturing operations from today, while observing all the health and safety guidelines laid down by the government.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant at Hansalpur restarts operations
  • It makes cars for Maruti Suzuki on a contract basis
  • Maruti's Manesar and Gurugram plants are also now functional

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has restarted its manufacturing operations at the Hansalpur plant today onwards. The company manufactures cars for Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on a contract basis. Maruti Suzuki announced the same through a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company said it restarted the operations keeping all the health and safety guidelines in minds along with the prerequisites of social distancing and hygiene. Maruti's plants at Manesar and Gurugram restarted operations on May 12 and May 18 respectively.

Also Read: One Employee At Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Tests Positive For COVID-19

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Ertiga

Vitara Brezza

Alto 800

S-Presso

Ciaz

S-Cross

Dzire

New Swift

Baleno RS

Baleno

Alto K10

Wagon R

Ignis

Celerio

XL6

Eeco

Celerio X

451lo4j

(An employee was tested positive for Coronavirus at the company's Manesar facility)

In the filing, the company said, "Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) that they would re-start production of vehicles from the 25th of May 2020, strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and by observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSIL."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Restarts Production At Its Gurugram Facility

But even with all the safety precautions followed, the company reported that an employee at the Manesar plant tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. In a statement, the company said that there could be a chance of a second infection as well. The employee was hospitalised and is currently stable. The employee last went to work on May 15, 2020.

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki has delivered over 5,000 cars in the month of May so far. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures for its dealerships across the country. The company has already opened over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 3.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
38%
Planning to buy a used car
21%
Planning to buy a bike
28%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
13%
Return To Poll

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
View More
x
Lockdown 4.0: Government Extends Validity Of Vehicle Documents Till July 31
Lockdown 4.0: Government Extends Validity Of Vehicle Documents Till July 31
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Kia Considering Soul Petrol And EV Model For India
Exclusive: Kia Considering Soul Petrol And EV Model For India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities