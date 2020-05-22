New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Resumes Retail Operations; Reopens Over 50 Per Cent Dealerships

Suzuki Motorcycle India says that its dealers have commenced operation adhering to social distancing norms and safety measures. So far the company has sold 5,000 new two-wheelers and has serviced 50,000 vehicles at its dealerships.

Published:
As of now, Suzuki has sold 5,000 new vehicles and has serviced 50,000 vehicles at its dealerships

Highlights

  • Suzuki Motorcycle India resumes despatch of product from May 18
  • More than 50% dealerships re-opened as of May 21, 2020
  • 5,000 new vehicles were sold and 50,000 vehicles have been serviced

Suzuki Motorcycle India today announced resuming sales and service activities across over 50 per cent of its dealerships in the country, in a phased manner. The company had resumed plant operations on May 18 with limited workforce and will gradually shift to full production cycle as per the Government's directive. The despatches have also commenced and as of now, the company has sold 5,000 new vehicles and has serviced 50,000 vehicles at its dealerships. The company says that it has resumed its operation adhering to social distancing norms and safety measures. Furthermore, Suzuki Motorcycle India has also charted-out detailed precautionary guidelines for its dealer network to ensure their smooth functioning, along with the well-being of workforce and customers.

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Restarts Operations At Gurugram Facility

Suzuki Motorcycle India has resumed plant operations on May 18 with limited workforce

Commenting on the latest development, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "We are pleased to resume our retail and despatch services in almost all parts of the country except those in containment zones as per the Government directives. We have prepared extensive Standard Operating Procedures for the dealerships which include frequent sanitisation and practising social distancing. We can assure our existing and potential consumers that it is entirely safe to enter the showrooms to buy new vehicles and get the existing ones serviced. Our utmost priority is to adhere to various preventive measure to maintain safe operational environment across functions."

Suzuki says that in addition to these measures, the company also plans to introduce various customer-friendly initiatives allowing easy ownership options while extending its support to the dealer partners. The two-wheeler manufacturer has also said that it plans to reopen the remaining dealerships as well soon, while adhering to social distancing norms, implementing safety measures and introducing a newer process to limit human interaction.

