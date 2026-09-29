Suzuki Unveils New 1.2-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine, India Launch Expected

Suzuki has revealed the specifications of its new 1.2-litre three-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine prototype in Japan. The engine is under development for major growing markets, including India. However, there is no official statement confirming its India launch yet.



The new engine is part of Suzuki’s ‘Technology Strategy 2026: Looking 10 Years Ahead’ roadmap, which outlines the company’s plans for developing new powertrain technologies. Suzuki is targeting a maximum output of 125bhp and 230Nm of torque from the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Also Read: Suzuki Presents Technological Strategy, Aims For 4 Million-Unit Annual Capacity in India by FY2030

Suzuki 1.2-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine Details



The 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine is being developed with a targeted thermal efficiency of up to 40 percent at launch, with the company aiming to increase this figure to 50 percent by 2035. The engine is compatible with E100, CNG and CBG, allowing it to operate on multiple fuel types.

The engine is based on Suzuki’s Z12E three-cylinder unit and features a variable-geometry (VG) turbocharger and a water-cooled intercooler. Suzuki has not confirmed which models could receive the new turbocharged engine.

Hybrid Powertrain Under Development With Z12E

Suzuki is also developing the Z12E engine for use in a series-hybrid powertrain. In this configuration, the petrol engine acts as a generator, while an electric motor drives the wheels.

The brand also said it is developing DITC, a next-generation direct-injection turbo engine that combines high efficiency with powerful driving, for growth markets such as India.

The system uses two electric motors, with one functioning as a generator and the other driving the wheels. In this application, the 1.2-litre engine produces up to 81bhp and 108Nm, while the generator motor has a maximum output of 82 Bhp and the drive motor produces up to 87 Bhp. The setup is paired with a 0.6kWh battery.