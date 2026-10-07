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Suzuki V-Strom SX Gets New Black And Grey Colour Option

Janak Sorap
last published date : 7 October 2026, 23:15 IST
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Suzuki V-Strom SX Gets New Black And Grey Colour Option
Highlights
  • New Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey colour
  • 249cc engine makes 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm
  • Priced at Rs. 2.02 lakh; Rs. 5,000 Rynox voucher on offer

Suzuki has introduced a new colour option for the V-Strom SX in India. The adventure-styled motorcycle is now available in Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, with fresh graphics accompanying the new paint scheme.

The new colour joins the existing Champion Yellow No. 2 + Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White + Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Glass Sparkle Black options.

Also Read: Suzuki GIXXER Gets New Colour Options, Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh

TVS Apache RTX vs Suzuki V Strom 250 SX m51

The V-Strom SX continues with its 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, producing 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. It gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, along with 205 mm of ground clearance.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Launched At Rs 19.90 Lakh

Equipment includes dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect, USB charging, a windscreen, knuckle guards and a rear carrier.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at Rs. 2,02,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki is currently offering buyers an assured Rs. 5,000 Rynox voucher. Customers can also avail of loans of up to 100 per cent, with interest rates starting at 6.99 per cent.

# suzuki motorcycles# suzuki v-strom# colours# adventure touring# Bikes# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers
Janak Sorap
Janak Sorap

Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.

Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap
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Suzuki V-Strom SX 250
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