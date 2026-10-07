Suzuki V-Strom SX Gets New Black And Grey Colour Option

Suzuki has introduced a new colour option for the V-Strom SX in India. The adventure-styled motorcycle is now available in Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, with fresh graphics accompanying the new paint scheme.

The new colour joins the existing Champion Yellow No. 2 + Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White + Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Glass Sparkle Black options.

Also Read: Suzuki GIXXER Gets New Colour Options, Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh

The V-Strom SX continues with its 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, producing 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. It gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, along with 205 mm of ground clearance.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Launched At Rs 19.90 Lakh

Equipment includes dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect, USB charging, a windscreen, knuckle guards and a rear carrier.

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at Rs. 2,02,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki is currently offering buyers an assured Rs. 5,000 Rynox voucher. Customers can also avail of loans of up to 100 per cent, with interest rates starting at 6.99 per cent.