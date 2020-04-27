New Cars and Bikes in India

Suzuki Working On Affordable Electric Scooter For India

Suzuki patents affordable electric scooter model, expected to be manufactured in India.

Updated:
Suzuki patents reveal upcoming electric scooter to be made in India

Highlights

  • New affordable electric scooter revealed in patent images
  • New Suzuki electric scooter likely to be manufactured in India
  • Suzuki's electric scooter will be affordable, and simple

Japanese two-wheeler giant Suzuki is working on an affordable, simple, battery-powered scooter, and quite possibly for India, according to latest media reports. Latest patent images show the mechanical layout of the upcoming electric scooter, which will be a basic electric scooter and is likely to be priced competitively and more affordable than the current electric scooters on sale in India, like the Ather 450, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. Rumours of the new electric scooter have been around since 2019, and with the current coronavirus pandemic around the world, development and production of the upcoming electric scooter may be delayed, but with the patent images, there's no mistaking that the plans are very much there for such a scooter.

As the images show, the new electric scooter has an ultra basic design, with a steel frame made of simple round and square section tubing and a layout that is expected to be cost-effective. The battery is a simple box-shaped unit under the seat, which can be easily removed and swapped, sitting above the electric motor with a belt final drive, unlike many of the hub-mounted electric motors that we've begun to see on so many electric two-wheelers these days. The control electronics are placed in a box under the rider's feet, while the suspension is expected to be very basic as well, to keep costs competitive.

Also Read: Suzuki Patents Reveal Radar-Based Colllission Warning System

The exciting news is that Suzuki's patented electric scooter is likely to be manufactured in India. And though India is expected to be the new scooter's biggest market, it's also expected to be a global model, designed to be sold anywhere in the world. Production as of now, is on hold, but we can expect some more news towards the end of the year, with a possible launch sometime in 2021.

(Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

