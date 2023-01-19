Swedish Manufacturer Cake Showcased Its EVs At Auto Expo 2023

Swedish EV manufacturer Cake made a quiet debut at Auto Expo 2023, showcasing three model line-ups which include the Makka, Osa and the Kalk. Not only did the company showcased its two-wheeler line-up, but it is also keen on selling its entire line-up in India and setting up an assembly and manufacturing plant, possibly in Uttar Pradesh. The company is actively seeking an India-based partner for the same.

Speaking to Car&Bike at the Auto Expo 2023, Nils Ytterborn, Product Developer, Cake, said, "India is a very interesting market, and we're watching it with a lot of interest. Of course, it's one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world and the electric two-wheeler segment is rapidly growing in India. Yes, we are interested in introducing our products in India, but importing them will not make business sense. We want to showcase our products here, get a sense of the interest from the market, and are also actively looking at partners in India to set up a manufacturing and assembly plant in India. And if and when we do decide to set up operations in India, the entire product line-up of Cake will be offered on sale in India."

Cake Makka

The Makka is an urban electric commuter motorcycle line and Cake showcased the Makka Flex and the Makka Flex :Work. The Makka Flex has a range of 54 km on a single charge and has a 1.5 kWh battery pack. There is a mid-mounted motor too, which makes around 3.75 bhp at 60 Nm of peak torque at the wheel. The two-wheeler has a top-speed of 45 kmph. On the Makka Flex :Work, the battery capacity is 3 kWh, while the peak power output goes up to 4.42 bhp and the range increases to 100 km. The time taken to charge is about 6 hours.

Cake Osa

The Osa is a high performance utility two-wheeler range and Cake had showcased the Osa+ and the Osa+ :Work. Both bikes get a 3.5 kWh battery along with a mid-mounted motor, with a power output of 12 bhp on the former and 13.41 bhp on the latter. The torque output on both models is the same at 151 Nm (at the wheel). Both models have a range of 111 km and take 4.5 hours to charge fully. Both bikes have a top speed of over 90 kmph. Both bikes have a ground clearance of 220 mm and weight of 97.5 kg.

Cake Kalk

Finally, Cake also showcased the Kalk range of two-wheelers, which in a sense, could be called electric adventure bikes. The company showcased the Kalk& and the Kalk :Work. Both models get a 2.6 kWh battery, with a range of 86 kmph and the motor makes about 11 kW or 14.75 bhp along with making 252 Nm of peak torque at the wheel. Both models have a top speed of over 90 kmph and a massive ground clearance of 300 mm. The seat height too is a massive 926 mm. The Kalk& is a street-legal off-roader, weighing just 79 kg while the Kalk :Work is meant for work like patrolling, surveillance and off-road service and its weighs in at 83 kg. The suspension travel on the Kalk& is 202 mm and on the Kalk :Work, it is 200 mm. The Kalk& gets 19-inch wheels and is shod with dual-sport tyres while the Kalk “Work gets 18-inch wheels, shod with Continental TKC80 off-road tyres.